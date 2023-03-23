Register
Busted reunion: Tour celebrating 20th anniversary coming to Glasgow OVO Hydro - tickets & presale details

Matt Willis, Charlie Simpson and James Bourne will be reuniting as Busted to celebrate the bands 20th anniversary with a date in Glasgow.

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:04 GMT

Busted will reunite once again to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a massive 15 date tour which includes a stop in Glasgow. The band will also make another stop in Aberdeen during the Scottish leg of their tour.

Fans were delighted when the band announced they would take to the stage together again, as well as release a brand new album after posting a cryptic message across their social media channels. The album will feature new versions of their iconic songs, as well as including other iconic bands from the 2000s such as All Time Low and McFly.

James explained: “It’s out of this world that we get to do this and we couldn’t be more excited about it. It’s going to be wicked.”

    While bandmate Matt told a national newspaper: “Now it feels like it’s meant to feel. It’s like the very beginning all over again. Right now it feels like it’s barely even begun.”

    Busted teased their reunion on Instagram earlier this week, exciting fans with a cryptic post which featured a VHS cassette tape being inserted into a TV unit. There was some static on the screen before the band’s logo appeared.

    Charlie also teased a reunion during an appearance on Capital Breakfast when he said: “It might be coming. If it was coming I’d be sworn to secrecy.”

    So, when can you get your hands on the hottest tickets of the year? Here’s everything you need to know.

    When is Busted coming to Glasgow?

    Busted are scheduled to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on September 20, 2023. The band will also be playing Aberdeen’s P&J Live on September 19.

    Busted are back for some new live dates (Photo credit: Ray Burmiston)
    How to get tickets

    Fans won’t have to wait long before they can get their hands on tickets to what will no doubt be a sell out stadium tour. Tickets for the tour are scheduled to go on sale at 9am on March 31. But if you sign up to Busted’s mailing list, you will receive exclusive access to a pre-sale from 9am on March 29.

    Full list of Busted 2023 reunion tour dates

    • September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions
    • September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena
    • September 5 – Swansea, Arena
    • September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC
    • September 7 – Brighton, Centre
    • September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
    • September 10 – London, The O2
    • September 12 – Bridlington, Spa
    • September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
    • September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
    • September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
    • September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
    • September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
    • September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
    • September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena

