This is not the first time the bands have collaborated. The original B*Witched line up reunited for the big reunion tour alongside Blue and others.

Blue has announced that Irish girl group B*Witched will be joining the Blue’s Heart & Soul UK tour as special guests when it comes to Glasgow in December.

The tour kicks off on Sunday December 4 in Cardiff and runs through 12 dates ending on December 20 in Newcastle. The tour includes a date at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

This is not the first time the bands have collaborated. The original B*Witched line up reunited for the big reunion tour alongside Blue and others.

Most Popular

Ever since they reunited, B*Witched have been wowing audiences with their sensational live shows and starring in their own podcast which launched in 2021.

The band’s first ever single C’est La Vie shot to the top of the charts when it was released in 1998.

Their follow up singles Rollercoaster, Blame It On The Weatherman and To You I Belong also reached number 1, selling over 5 million albums along the way and was Top Ten in the USA

Advertisement

B*Witched spoke on the excitement announcement: “We are so excited to announce that we will be joining Blue on their Heart & Soul arena tour in December 2022. We have been wanting to tour together for some time now after nicknaming ourselves Bluwitched several years ago and are thrilled it is finally happening.

“We’ve known the guys for so long and have always loved their energy and their approach, so we know this is going to be a mega show. We will be bringing our hits of course but we have a new single and expect some surprises from us too !.

“We want to put on an amazing show and can’t wait to see all the fans and some new faces too. What better way to end the year!”

Blue added: “We are really excited to be teaming up with the girls from B*Witched on our UK tour. We had great fun touring Australia and New Zealand with the girls a few years ago and we are looking forward to round two!”.

So, how can you get tickets to the big show? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming arena tour.

When are Blue and B*witched coming to Glasgow?

Advertisement

Blue Heart & Soul Tour 2022: B*witched confirmed as special guests including in Liverpool - how to buy tickets

The show will be coming to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Monday December, 19, 2022.

The doors are expected to open at 6:30pm.

How to get tickets?

Tickets for the show are still available and can be purchased via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing ticket prices started from £44.35, this price does not include any additional handling and delivery fees.

Advertisement

Who else is expected to perform?

Megan McKenna will also be joining as a special guest on the Blue on tour.

Full UK tour dates

Sunday 4th December - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Monday 5th December - Manchester AO Arena

Wednesday 7th December - Leeds First Direct Arena

Friday 9th December - Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sunday 11th December - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Monday 12th December - Brighton Centre

Tuesday 13th December - London The O2

Thursday 15th December - Bournemouth International Centre

Friday 16th December - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 18th December - Aberdeen P&J Live

Monday 19th December - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Tuesday 20th December - Newcastle Utilita Arena