Central Cee is set to tour the world in 2025.

Off the back of the release of his debut album, the rapper is poised to perform four dates in the UK as part of the tour.

Here’s where Central Cee is bringing his Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour in the UK, and when you can get tickets.

Central Cee is heading out on his first-ever world tour following the release of his long-awaited debut album Can’t Rush Greatness.

The 39-date run kicks off on April 1st in Oslo and includes stops across Europe, North America, and Australia, with major shows at London’s The O2, Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium, and New York’s Terminal 5.

Central Cee is set to tour the UK in April as part of his huge 39-date world tour. | AFP via Getty Images

The MOBO Award winner’s debut album has already made history, landing the biggest streaming day ever for a UK rapper worldwide. The lead single GBP with 21 Savage continues to climb the charts, adding to a career that has already delivered multiple hits and viral moments.

He’s also up for three Brit Awards: Best UK Artist, Best Song for “Band4Band,” and Best Hip Hop & Grime. His latest video for “Limitless” keeps things simple but effective—a black-and-white visual that puts the focus on the music.

As he continues to push UK rap further into the global spotlight, Can’t Rush Greatness and the upcoming world tour proves that UK artists can dominate on a worldwide scale—and now, he’s bringing that energy once again across the UK.

Where is Central Cee touring in the UK as part of his 2025 World Tour?

Central Cee’s UK tour dates as part of his World Tour see the rapper performing at the following locations on the following dates:

April 18 2025 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

April 19 2025 - Co-op Live, Manchester

April 24 2025 - The O2, London

April 27 2025 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Where can I get tickets to see Central Cee on his UK tour dates?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with O2 Priority, album orders and Mastercard pre-sale access will have first ‘dibs’ on presale tickets when they go on sale January 29 2025 from 10am, with those who have access to Spotify pre-sale tickets available to pick them up from January 30 2025 at 12:00pm GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will commence on Friday January 31 2025 at 10am GMT through Ticketmaster or Central Cee’s official website.

Those looking for something a little special attending the shows, you can also take a look at some of the hospitality packages that Seat Unique are offering across selected tour dates.

Still pondering how to pick up resale tickets, including those for the much anticipated Oasis reunion shows in the UK? The founder of Twickets has offered his insider advice so you can avoid missing out on Central Cee tickets and many more when they go on sale.