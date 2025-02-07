Chappell Roan lookalike contest launched by Glasgow pottery studio

Do you think you resemble a global pop star? This might be the contest for you.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Glasgow pottery studio is on the hunt for a doppelgänger of Grammy Award-winning artist Chappell Roan - here’s how you can get involved.

The Craft Pottery has organised the lookalike competition as part of its popular ‘paint and sip’ nights and has teamed up with LGBT cocktail bar The Corset Club to host the festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees can enjoy a Pink Pony Club cocktail while they paint a Chappell Roan-inspired pottery piece, all while a curated playlist of her greatest hits is played throughout The Corset Club.

The event comes after the Pink Pony Club singer won her first Grammy for Best New Artist, delivering a powerful speech criticising the music industry’s lack of support for emerging talent.

Winners will be announced on The Corset Club stage at the end of the sessions, with the crowned ‘Doppel Roan’ walking away with a £20 Craft Pottery voucher and a bottle of fizz for their table to enjoy on the day!

Beth Hoad, Studio Director at The Craft Pottery, said: “We’ve been seeing look alike contests happening all over the world and we knew we wanted to bring the concept to Glasgow!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re all huge Chappell fans at The Craft, and we thought it would be fabulous to find Glasgow’s very own ‘Doppel Roan’. It’s also just the perfect excuse to dress up in some of her iconic looks.

“So come along, paint some Chappell-inspired pottery, and see if you can take home the title of Glasgow’s Chappell Roan lookalike!”

The Craft Pottery is an independent, bring-your-own-bottle pottery painting studio which has welcomed over 70,000 people through its doors.

Chappell Roan will be among the headliners at next year's Leeds Festival.

The studio, which turns ten this year, has become one of Scotland’s leading pottery businesses, acting as a one-stop shop for pottery making, decorating and bespoke events. It’s a simple concept where customers from couples to corporate groups paint pottery in any style they want while enjoying each other’s company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for Chappell Roan Paint and Sip + Lookalike Contest cost £22pp, which includes a piece of pottery, studio fee, themed stencils and a Chappell Cocktail.

The event will be taking place at The Corset Club in Merchant City on Sunday, 9 March at 1:30pm-3:30pm and 4:30pm-6:30pm. Each session will have a look-a-like competition at half time, hosted by The Craft Pottery’s in-house pop culture expert Megan Goldie.

To book your space call 0141 243 2823.

Learn more about The Craft Pottery, and keep an eye out for more announcements at TheCraftPottery.com.