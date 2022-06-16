Comic Con: Batman, Batmobile and Batsignal coming to Glasgow event this weekend

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend a special comic con in Glasgow this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Batmobile, based on the classic version from the 1989 film, a full-scale Batsignal, and a 7ft tall Bumblebee, from Transformers, are among the highlights at the St Enoch Comic Con.

There will be workshops - including one where people can make slime - and superhero mask sessions for kids.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comic fans can expect all things comic book culture on sale, including comic books, graphic novels, 1st appearance comics, action figures, statues, pins, Funko Pops, trading cards, keyrings, toys, t-shirts, printed art, original art, mugs, lanyards, candles and D&D.

Most Popular

A 7ft Bumblebee, from Transformers, will be there.

There will also be appearances by Batman, Iron Man, Bumblebee, Jedis and Siths from Star Wars, Ghostbusters and loads more.

Ian Bonar, organiser of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We had a great tester event in April and had an amazing turn out.

“We’ve managed to secure a Batmobile as seen in the 1989 Batman movie - which is seen as the best Batman movie, with the best Batmobile - so we’re excited to have it in Glasgow.

“We’ll also have Batman there with the vehicle and we’ve had our own full scale Batsignal created just for the occasion.

“We’ll also have our 7ft tall Bumblebee, which is a head turner, and a fully realistic Iron Man for people to meet, as well as all sorts of Star Wars characters, Ghostbusters and other various props to go along with all our comic con traders spread throughout the full centre.”

St Enoch Comic Con takes place at St Enoch Centre on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 6pm.

Organisers recommend that visitors order free tickets in advance.