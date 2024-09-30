Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A top country music festival will return to Glasgow next year - with some of the genre’s top stars appearing in the city.

Taking place over three days (14-16 March), Country to Country is Europe’s largest country music festival and brings some of the biggest talent, alongside up and coming stars.

This year’s shows will be headlined by Grammy award-winning, CMA award-winning and reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson; CMA award-winning and multi-platinum artist Dierks Bentley, returning to C2C for the first time since 2014; and CMA award-winning Cody Johnson, making his C2C debut. All three artists are headlining the event for the first time in their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary broadcaster and Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris. said: “It has been my great honour to host the main stage at Country to Country since the first ever festival in 2013.

“It has been incredible to watch it grow into the massive event it is today. I cannot wait to meet up with this wonderful music community again and broadcast the atmosphere of this fabulous weekend to millions of listeners on Radio 2.”

This year’s headlingers are joined by further C2C debutants, Dylan Gossett, Tyler Hubbard, Chayce Beckham, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore and Niko Moon.

Shaboozey is well-known for his song A Bar Son (Tipsy) and for his work with Beyonce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there are also returning favourites, such as Nate Smith, 49 Winchester and Avery Anna, performing on the main stage for the first time after stunning fans on the festival and spotlight stages in past years.

Tickets go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday, October 4 via Ticketmaster and See Tickets. However, returning fans will be able to purchase tickets early, details of how will be emailed by the vendor you previously purchased from.