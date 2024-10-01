Details released for new horror immersive experience at M&D's theme park this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new immersive horror experience is coming to M&D’s this halloween

M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park has unveiled details of its new immersive horror experience as it gets set to celebrate Darktober, a month of seasonal spooky activities.

The ‘Freak Show’, presented by Outbreak, centres around a mysterious circus that has appeared within the depths of Scotland’s Theme Park. There are rumours that the hypnotist, The Great Koringos, is warping minds and that audience members are disappearing.

Visitors to the attraction will find themselves immersed in the story, quickly becoming part of the show.

Featuring a chilling outdoor setting, colourful horror characters and lots of scares, the award-winning fright show will take place on various dates and times from Friday 4th until Thursday 31st October.

Matthew Taylor, Director, M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park said, “Our horror experiences are always unforgettable and the Freak Show is quite terrifying. Just make sure to bring a pal to hang on to!”

Darktober provides the opportunity for visitors to ride in the dark on a selection of outdoor rides, such as The Twister, Rip Tide, Dancing Galleons and many more, with a special Darktober wristband enabling people access to the rides as many times as they like on the date of their visit.

The ‘Freak Show’ is only suitable for 15 year olds and above or 12 year olds if accompanied by a paying adult. Online tickets for The Freak Show are from £14.50 or you can purchase a combined ticket for the Freak Show and Darktober from £23.45.

During October younger visitors to M&D’s can also enjoy the Pumpkin Outdoor Festival which runs on various dates between Saturday 5 th October and Sunday 27th October. The event includes storytelling by Folksy Theatre featuring Farmer Pottington and the Perfect Pumpkin.

Visitors can pick their own pumpkin, enjoy the Pumpkin Trail and take part in the Halloween Themed Game, with prizes for everyone. In addition, they can experience a ride on board the Pumpkin Express land train and take part in making Halloween arts and crafts.

Prices range from £8.95, which includes a hot drink or £11.50 which includes a pumpkin to take home.

There are also a number of ASN sessions taking place on Sunday 6 th , Saturday 12 th and Sunday 20 th October at different times.

On Friday 25 th , Saturday 26 th and Thursday 31 st October, Amazonia, an indoor tropical rainforest with exotic animals and plants, will open its doors at night and from 6.30pm until 9.00pm visitors can experience a nocturnal Fright Night!

Help feed the snakes and if you’re brave enough, take part in creepy critter handling sessions. Prices start from £5.75 for under 16’s and £7.30 for adults.

On Friday 25 th October from 6pm until 8pm, young ones can join a Halloween Party at Krazy Congo Soft Play with prizes for everyone. Prices start from £13.95 and includes a Halloween sandwich box and party bag.

Located at Strathclyde Park in Motherwell, Lanarkshire, M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park is packed with many attractions, including Amazonia, Devil’s Island Adventure Golf, Cosmic Bowl, and Krazy Congo Soft Play, as well as rides suitable for all age groups.