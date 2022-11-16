Diversity will embark on a huge UK tour next year, and into 2024. Britain’s most successful dance will play 66-dates which will see them travel up and down the UK with multiple dates in Scotland on the schedule.
The tour is named ‘Supernova’. It follows on from the group’s sold out ‘Connected’ tour, which spanned the UK. The group will be coming to Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh on their tour. The Scottish leg will include two shows in Glasgow on the same day.
Diversity formed in 2007 in London, and rose to fame as they took part in the third series of Britain’s Got Talent. The group went on to win the competition in 2009, beating Susan Boyle in the final.
The popular group consists of four sets of siblings and eight other members, who are all friends. They are led by 34-year-old Ashley Banjo, who can be seen as a judge on Dancing on Ice on ITV.
So, when is Diversity coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about their massive brand new tour.
When are Diversity performing in Glasgow?
Diversity superfans will be glad to know that the group will be playing not one, but two, shows at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on November 4, 2023. The shows will take place on the same day at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.
How to get tickets to see Diversity
Tickets to see Diversity in Glasgow are not on sale yet. The Diversity Social presale will go live on Thursday, November 17 at 10am and will end on Friday, November 18 at 9am.
Then, tickets will go on general sale. These can be purchased on Ticketmaster on Friday, November 18 at 10am.
Full UK and Ireland tour dates
- October 14 2023/October 14 2023: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
- October 17 2023/October 17 2023: Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- October 20 2023: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- October 21 2023: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- October 26 2023/October 27 2023: The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
- October 28 2023: Hall For Cornwall, Truro (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- November 1 2023: Caird Hall, Dundee
- November 2 2023; Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- November 3 2023: Concert Hall, Perth
- November 4 2023: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- November 8 2023: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
- November 11 2023: Swansea Arena, Swansea
- November 17 2023: The Alexandra, Birmingham
- November 18 2023: The Alexandra, Birmingham (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- January 31 2024/February 1 2024: Sands Centre, Carlisle
- February 3 2024: Opera House, Blackpool (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- February 7 2024: St Georges Hall, Bradford
- February 9 2024: The Palladium, London
- February 15 2024: Sage, Gateshead
- February 16 2024: Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees
- February 17 2024: Sheffield City Oval Hall, Sheffield (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- February 18 2024: Bonus Arena, Hull
- February 20 2024: De Montfort Hall, Leicester
- February 21 2024: Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno
- March 2 2024: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- March 3 2024: The Brighton Centre, Brighton (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- March 7 2024/March 8 2024: Grand Opera House, York
- March 15 2024: The Lowry, Salford Quays
- March 16 2024: The Lowry, Salford Quays (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)
- March 21 2024: Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
- March 26 2024/March 27 2025: Regent Theatre, Ipswich
- April 3 2024/April 4 2024: G Live, Guildford
- April 6 2024: Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
