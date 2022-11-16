Diversity are best known for winning the ITV Show Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and they’re bringing their explosive performances to Glasgow.

Diversity will embark on a huge UK tour next year, and into 2024. Britain’s most successful dance will play 66-dates which will see them travel up and down the UK with multiple dates in Scotland on the schedule.

The tour is named ‘Supernova’. It follows on from the group’s sold out ‘Connected’ tour, which spanned the UK. The group will be coming to Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh on their tour. The Scottish leg will include two shows in Glasgow on the same day.

Diversity formed in 2007 in London, and rose to fame as they took part in the third series of Britain’s Got Talent. The group went on to win the competition in 2009, beating Susan Boyle in the final.

The popular group consists of four sets of siblings and eight other members, who are all friends. They are led by 34-year-old Ashley Banjo, who can be seen as a judge on Dancing on Ice on ITV.

So, when is Diversity coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about their massive brand new tour.

When are Diversity performing in Glasgow?

Diversity superfans will be glad to know that the group will be playing not one, but two, shows at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on November 4, 2023. The shows will take place on the same day at 1:30pm and 6:30pm.

How to get tickets to see Diversity

Tickets to see Diversity in Glasgow are not on sale yet. The Diversity Social presale will go live on Thursday, November 17 at 10am and will end on Friday, November 18 at 9am.

Then, tickets will go on general sale. These can be purchased on Ticketmaster on Friday, November 18 at 10am.

British street dance troupe Diversity perform at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Full UK and Ireland tour dates

October 14 2023/October 14 2023: Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

October 17 2023/October 17 2023: Royal and Derngate, Northampton

October 20 2023: Guildhall, Portsmouth

October 21 2023: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

October 26 2023/October 27 2023: The Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

October 28 2023: Hall For Cornwall, Truro (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

November 1 2023: Caird Hall, Dundee

November 2 2023; Usher Hall, Edinburgh

November 3 2023: Concert Hall, Perth

November 4 2023: SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

November 8 2023: Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

November 11 2023: Swansea Arena, Swansea

November 17 2023: The Alexandra, Birmingham

November 18 2023: The Alexandra, Birmingham (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

January 31 2024/February 1 2024: Sands Centre, Carlisle

February 3 2024: Opera House, Blackpool (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

February 7 2024: St Georges Hall, Bradford

February 9 2024: The Palladium, London

February 15 2024: Sage, Gateshead

February 16 2024: Stockton Globe, Stockton-on-Tees

February 17 2024: Sheffield City Oval Hall, Sheffield (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

February 18 2024: Bonus Arena, Hull

February 20 2024: De Montfort Hall, Leicester

February 21 2024: Venue Cymru Theatre, Llandudno

March 2 2024: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

March 3 2024: The Brighton Centre, Brighton (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

March 7 2024/March 8 2024: Grand Opera House, York

March 15 2024: The Lowry, Salford Quays

March 16 2024: The Lowry, Salford Quays (two shows - 1:30pm and 6:30pm)

March 21 2024: Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

March 26 2024/March 27 2025: Regent Theatre, Ipswich

April 3 2024/April 4 2024: G Live, Guildford

April 6 2024: Civic Hall, Wolverhampton