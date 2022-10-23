Diwali is here, and here’s all you need to know about the Hindu festivity.

Every year, Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is celebrated for five days. It is a major occasion celebrated by people of numerous faiths throughout India and now the rest of the world, including many Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Muslims and Buddhists. The festival takes place between October and November, with the exact date varying from year to year.

The five-day holiday originates on the Indian subcontinent. Dhanteras, the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, youth, and beauty, is honoured on the first day. Celebrants usually buy new jewellery, clothing, and utensils, as well as burn candles, to welcome Lakshmi. They also prepare by cleaning their homes and making floor decorations out of coloured fine powder or sand, such as rangolis.

The second day is known as Chhoti Diwali, Naraka Chaturdasi, or Kali Chaudas in Hindu mythology, and it commemorates the divinity Krishna’s victory over the evil god Narakasura. Some people put up shimmering lights to remember his win on this day.

Most Popular

The third day of the Diwali festival is the most important, when people meet with family and friends to feast and exchange sweets and gifts. People continue to burn lamps and candles to welcome the goddess Lakshmi’s light and wealth gifts.

On the fourth day, some Hindus in northern India construct little heaps of cow dung called Govardhan Puja or Padva to commemorate Krishna’s victory over the Hindu gods’ king, Indra, by pulling up a mountain. Bhai Dooj, also known as Yama Dwitiva, is a day for brothers and sisters to remember and pray for one another. On this day, people usually light fireworks to mark Diwali’s final day.

When is Diwali 2022?

Advertisement

This year’s festival will take place between October 22 and 26, with Monday, October 24, being the most important day.

Many Hindus celebrate Diwali by lighting ‘diyas,’ or small oil lamps, to honour Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and fortune. The lamps symbolise the triumph of light over darkness and evil.

What celebrations are taking place in Glasgow?

There is currently one Diwali celebration that is being held in the city centre and open to the public.

Diwali is the Indian festival of lights.

Bollywood Diwali Party 2022

Advertisement

October 28, 2022 (11pm to 3am)

The Classic Grand, Glasgow

Entry fee: £6 (students)