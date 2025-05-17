Doctor Who is set to be squeezed in between two major live broadcasts 👀

BBC has a very packed TV schedule for today (May 17).

Eurovision and the FA Cup final are set to take place.

But will Doctor Who be on as usual?

BBC has confirmed its TV plans for Doctor Who this weekend - amid a very busy schedule of live events. The broadcaster will be showing both the FA Cup final and Eurovision today (May 17).

It makes for quite the packed day and Whovians might have been wondering if they would get their usual fix this weekend. Fortunately it is still on the schedule - and is set to transport viewers to the Interstellar Song Contest.

But when will Doctor Who be on TV today? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Doctor Who on TV this weekend?

Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who 'Interstellar Song Contest' | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Despite the BBC having live coverage of both the FA Cup final and Eurovision, it is still planning to show Doctor Who. It is still currently on the schedule to air on the Beeb today (May 17) at the time of writing.

Doctor Who is due to start at 7.10pm on BBC One - and will be available from 8am on iPlayer. The FA Cup will kick-off at 4.30pm and should finish at around 6.15pm but could go to extra time and penalties if it is level after 90 minutes.

Eurovision will start at 8pm, following the conclusion of The Doctor’s latest adventure. The song contest will continue through the rest of the night.

What to expect from Doctor Who today?

It might be Eurovision here on earth, but the Doctor and Belinda will be heading to an even bigger song contest this week. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “The Time Lord's quest to get Belinda back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, where planets from across the universe compete for the top prize. But a harmless night of music soon becomes a battle to survive.”

Who is in the cast for Doctor Who this week?

The Interstellar Song Contest will feature some guest stars - including a couple that you may be seeing later in the day. Rylan and Graham Norton will be appearing in the episode.

Freddie Fox is playing ‘Kid’ in this week’s Doctor Who. He said: “Audiences can expect to see the most audacious interpretation of Eurovision ever conceived, bigger than even Eurovision itself. I was so delighted with that, just so delighted.

“I thought this is camp, camp, camp! Russell. How do you even think of it, let alone make it so brilliant? I think it's going to blow the audience's minds.”

