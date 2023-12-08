Register
BREAKING

Doja Cat to kick off first European arena headline tour in Glasgow next year

Doja Cat announced today that she will kick off her European arena headline tour in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro next year

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 8th Dec 2023, 16:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Today, December 8, GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat announces that she will bring “The Scarlet Tour” to Glasgow in the summer of 2024, notably marking her first European Headline Arena tour. 

The 8-date tour kicks off on June 11 in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro, continuing through the UK, including a night at London’s O2, before heading to the mainland for a show in Amsterdam, and finally wrapping in Paris on June 21. The announcement follows 2023’s must-see tour of the year, which saw 24 show stopping performances in front of over 300,000 fans across North America. Doja Cat is thrilled to bring her incredible live show to her fans across Europe. Tickets for The Scarlet Tour go on sale starting Thursday, 14th December at 12pm local time at dojacat.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vip nation.eu.

American artist Doja Cat is set to kick off her European arena headline tour in Glasgow next yearAmerican artist Doja Cat is set to kick off her European arena headline tour in Glasgow next year
American artist Doja Cat is set to kick off her European arena headline tour in Glasgow next year

TOUR DATES: 

  • Tuesday, 11 June 2024            Glasgow, UK                          OVO Hydro
  • Wednesday, 12 June 2024       Birmingham, UK                    Resorts World Arena
  • Friday, 14 June 2024                London, UK                           The O2
  • Saturday, 15 June 2024           Newcastle, UK                       Utilita Arena
  • Wednesday, 19 June 2024       Amsterdam, Netherlands      Ziggo Dome
  • Friday, 21 June 2024                Paris, France                         Accor Arena
  • Sunday, 23 June 2024              Lisbon, Portugal                    Rock In Rio*
  • Friday, 5 July 2024                    Gdynia, Poland                     Open’er Festival*
Related topics:GlasgowParisAmsterdamLondonSaleTicketsEurope