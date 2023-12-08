Doja Cat to kick off first European arena headline tour in Glasgow next year

The 8-date tour kicks off on June 11 in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro, continuing through the UK, including a night at London’s O2, before heading to the mainland for a show in Amsterdam, and finally wrapping in Paris on June 21. The announcement follows 2023’s must-see tour of the year, which saw 24 show stopping performances in front of over 300,000 fans across North America. Doja Cat is thrilled to bring her incredible live show to her fans across Europe. Tickets for The Scarlet Tour go on sale starting Thursday, 14th December at 12pm local time at dojacat.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vip nation.eu.