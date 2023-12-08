Doja Cat to kick off first European arena headline tour in Glasgow next year
Doja Cat announced today that she will kick off her European arena headline tour in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro next year
Today, December 8, GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat announces that she will bring “The Scarlet Tour” to Glasgow in the summer of 2024, notably marking her first European Headline Arena tour.
The 8-date tour kicks off on June 11 in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro, continuing through the UK, including a night at London’s O2, before heading to the mainland for a show in Amsterdam, and finally wrapping in Paris on June 21. The announcement follows 2023’s must-see tour of the year, which saw 24 show stopping performances in front of over 300,000 fans across North America. Doja Cat is thrilled to bring her incredible live show to her fans across Europe. Tickets for The Scarlet Tour go on sale starting Thursday, 14th December at 12pm local time at dojacat.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. For more information, visit vip nation.eu.
TOUR DATES:
- Tuesday, 11 June 2024 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
- Wednesday, 12 June 2024 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
- Friday, 14 June 2024 London, UK The O2
- Saturday, 15 June 2024 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena
- Wednesday, 19 June 2024 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
- Friday, 21 June 2024 Paris, France Accor Arena
- Sunday, 23 June 2024 Lisbon, Portugal Rock In Rio*
- Friday, 5 July 2024 Gdynia, Poland Open’er Festival*