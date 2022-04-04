Dua Lipa is currently on a worldwide tour that fans across the globe are loving - but when is she playing Glasgow?

Dua Lipa has embarked on her gigantic worldwide tour for 2022, that will go on all the way into 2023.

The singer has amassed worldwide fame since breaking onto the scene in 2017.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So when can fans catch the show in Glasgow and are they able to still get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dua Lipa’s worldwide tour.

When is Dua Lipa playing Glasgow OVO Hydro?

Dua Lipa is scheduled to perform at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Sunday 24 April.

What is the setlist?

The worldwide tour 2022 will centre around the release of her second studio album ‘Future Nostalgia’ which was released in March 2020.

So fans can expect to hear most of the tracks from it featured in the live show.

Fans will also hear some of Dua Lipa’s most famous songs like ‘New Rules’, ‘Break My Heart’, ‘Pretty Please’, and the TikTok hit ‘Levitating’ are some of the songs she has reportedly played at other shows on the tour.

If you’re a fan of her collaborations with other artists such as ‘One Kiss’ with Calvin Harris, ‘Electricity’ with Silk City, and ‘Cold Heart’ with Elton John, you’ll be happy to know that these have also been played at her other shows on the tour.

Who is supporting Dua Lipa on her tour?

Dua Lipa is set to deliver quite the show for fans, with three support acts scheduled to open for the UK/European leg of her 2022 tour.

She announced the support acts were Tove Lo, Griff and Angèle. All three of the acts featured on her 2020 single ‘Fever’.

Can I still get tickets to the Glasgow show?

Tickets for Dua Lipa’s OVO Hydro show are still available, but have low availability so if you want to grab tickets you’ll need to move quickly.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster , and prices currently start from £52.10.

Where else is Dua Lipa playing in the UK?

If you miss out on the Glasgow show, fear not, Dua Lipa is playing a tonne of other dates across the UK throughout April and May 2022.

Dua Lipa’s 2022 UK tour is playing the following dates:

15 April 2022 – AO Arena, Manchester

17 April 2022 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

18 April 2022 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

23 April 2022 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

26 April 2022 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

27 April 2022 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

29 April 2022 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

2 May 2022 – The O2 Arena, London

3 May 2022 – The O2 Arena, London

Who is Dua Lipa?

Dua Lipa may be the last-ever winner of British Female Solo Artist now the Brit Awards are gender-neutral

Dua Lipa is an English pop singer songwriter who has amassed many awards and taken over the charts on a global scale.

After signing with Warner Bros Records in 2014, she went on to launch her music career with a hit self-titled album in 2017 which peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.

Since the beginning of her career Dua Lipa has released hit after hit. Her debut album yielded eight singles including ‘Be the One’, ‘IDGAF’ and ‘New Rules’ which was her breakout song of 2017.

In 2018 her collaboration with Calvin Harris peaked at number one in the UK, and became the longest-running number-one single by a female artist. The song went on to win Song of the Year at the Brit Awards.

She has since collaborated with some of the biggest names in music like Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion.