EastEnders has been moved around by the BBC once again 📺🚨

EastEnders will not be on as usual tonight.

The soap has been bounced from its regular spot.

But when will it be on TV next?

EastEnders fans will have to wait an extra day for the next trip to Walford. The BBC has rejigged its schedule this evening and the long-running soap has been a victim.

Having celebrated its 40th anniversary, it has been a big year for the soap. Viewers have been eagerly following all the ups and downs in the famous London borough.

Audiences will get a night off this evening, amid a BBC schedule shake-up. Here’s all you need to know:

Why isn’t EastEnders on TV tonight?

EastEnders fans are wondering whether Albert Square resident Zack is still alive after plunging into a lake in shocking scenes. | BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Viewers' next trip to Walford is on hold - at least in the short term - as the soap will not be on TV tonight (July 23). EastEnders is usually on a Wednesday evening, but the BBC often has to change around the schedule - especially if there is a big live event.

The Beeb is showing the second Women’s 2025 Euros semi-final this evening. It will see world champions Spain take on Germany in Zurich.

Coverage is set to begin at 7.30pm, but while on previous occasions in the tournament EastEnders has aired before the football it is not on at 7pm today. Instead the BBC is airing a 30 minute programme focusing on the attempt by four sailors attempting to break the world record and row around Ireland in 32 days.

True North: Row Hard or Row Home: Around Ireland in 32 Days will start at 7pm and finish at 7.30pm. It is then followed by the start of the Euro 2025 coverage.

When will EastEnders be on TV next?

The soap will return on Thursday (July 24) evening, it has been confirmed. So you don’t have too long to wait before the next instalment of EastEnders.

It will return at 7.30pm tomorrow and be followed by Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon at 8pm. The preview for the episode, via Radio Times, reads: “It is a new dawn in Walford as the latest owner of the Vic takes the helm, trouble brews at No.25, and Suki gets some much-needed advice.”

