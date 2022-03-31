With the Easter holidays upon us, here are some of the best Easter events and activities in Glasgow.

With the Easter school holidays arriving imminently, many Easter themed events and activities are taking place all over the UK.

Children are set to have two weeks off, as they come to the end of the penultimate school term.

This year, Easter Sunday is on Sunday, April 17 and in the days and weeks leading up to Easter, it is usually celebrated by going to church, gift giving and Easter eggs.

Here are some of the best Easter events and activities in Glasgow.

Mad Hatters Easter Egg Hunt

circa 1910: The Mad Hatter's tea party, a scene from a theatre production of 'Alice In Wonderland'.

Date & time: Friday April 1 - Monday April 18 - 12pm - 5pm

Tickets: £5.98 on Eventbrite .

To begin your hunt, check in at the Mad Hatter’s house on the boardwalk, where you will be given an exclusive hunter guide to begin the adventure.

As you make your way through the shopping centre, keep your eyes out for six large eggs. Each egg will have a challenge inside that once completed will have a letter that is part of your password.

Once you have found all the eggs, return to the Mad Hatter’s house where the seventh and final egg will give you the final clues to turn the letter into a password, then knock on the door and get your Easter from the Mad Hatter.

Location: King’s Inch Rd, Renfrew G51 4BN - AllEventsIn/Mad-Hatters

The Easter Bunny Family Fun Rave

Date & time: Saturday April 16 - 1pm - 5pm

Tickets: Standard admission £11.50 - Family ticket (Admits 4) £30 from tickets Scotland .

This is for all ages and fun for the whole family. With a chocolate Easter egg hunt available too, everyone will enjoy their time here.

Attractions here include guest Dj’s, Easter egg hunt, bouncy castle, ball swamp, confetti cannons, party game, face paints, soft play area, glow stick, free cakes, bar, hot dogs and more.

Location: 18 Jamaica Street, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, United Kingdom, G1 4QD - https://tickets-scotland.com/t3375

Eastend Empowering Stars - Easter Fun

Date & time: Saturday, April 16 - 12pm - 1:30pm

Tickets: £3.83 from Eventbrite .

What will be involved? You can take part in an Easter Egg Hunt, arts & crafts, egg decorating, egg rolling, Easter games, competitions, singing, dancing and more.

Location: Garrowhill Park, Baillieston, G69 6NW - AllEvents.in/Eastend-empowering

Little Easter Party

Date & time: Sunday April 17 - 1pm - 2pm

Tickets: £11.37, adults free from Eventbrite .

This is a perfect event for those under 5 to really celebrate Easter.

The party will include lots of fun, and lots of Easter themed activities partnered with music, instruments, bubbles, parachute play and a mini bubble disco.

Location: Number 18 Venue, 18 Farmeloan Road, Rutherglen, G73 1DL - Allevents/Little-easter-party

Easter Trail at Pollok House

Date & time: Friday, April 15 - Monday April 18 - check the website to book a slot (20 minutes apart).

Tickets: Adult - £9.46, concession - £6.82, children - £4.19, trust member (adults only) - free. Tickets can be purchased from Eventbrite .

This is a fun filled family visit. You will follow clues on the springtime trail, and take home a special Easter crafting activity to indulge in a chocolate based treat!

All visitors to this event should park in the Riverside Car Park, which is located nearby.

Location: Pollok House, Pollok Country Park, 2060 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, G43 1AT - WhatsonGlasgow/Eastertrail-Pollok-house

Seven Lochs Easter Family Nature Play Session

A cosy camp fire to end the day (not affiliated with the event)

Date & time: Wednesday April 6 - 2 - 3:30pm

Tickets: Free

Fun-filled activities in nature is just what everyone needs! Kids will partake in woodland crafts, games, free play and end the day with a nice cosy fire.

Everyone will be entering the woods at Bishop Loch which is likely to be wet and muddy so please dress ready for this type of terrain.

Location: Bishop Loch Woodland-Baldragon Road Entrance, 33 Baldragon Road, Glasgow, G34 0JY - Eventbrite/Seven-Loch-nature

Easter Egg Hunt

Date & time: Friday April 15 - Monday April 18 - 10am - 4pm

Tickets: register via Eventbrite and pay on arrival which will be £4.

The Easter egg hunt is just the tip of the iceberg here! During the hunt you will collect the clues, solve the puzzle and win a chocolate based reward!

You will be one of the first to witness these gardens show the first signs of spring and experience nature burst into life.

You can take part in the craft activities and also relax in the picnic zone, with a cafe on site. When finished, head to the exit and claim your well deserved prize.