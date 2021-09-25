Music superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing two gigs at Hampden Park next year.

What’s happening: The singer-songwriter has announced 12 dates across the UK, with other performances in Belfast, Manchester, Sunderland, London and Cardiff.

The tour is called the Mathematics tour, or ‘+ – = ÷ x’.

When is Ed Sheeran playing in Glasgow

Sheeran will be playing on June 16 and 17.

When do Ed Sheeran tour tickets go on sale

Tickets for the tour are going on sale on September 25.

They are available from the following authorised websites: www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.seetickets.com / www.eventim.co.uk / www.gigantic.com / www.Myticket.co.uk / www.Axs.com and www.safc.com/concerts/ed-sheeran

How much are the Ed Sheeran Mathematics tour tickets?

Tickets will be available at face value only. The tickets are £80 and £50 in London and £75 and £45 regionally.