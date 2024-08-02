Edinburgh Fringe Festival: 14 acts with a Glasgow connection at this year's Fringe

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival once again has put together a packed programme for this year’s event, with top names in comedy, music and stage all performing across August.
Kicking off on Friday, August 2 the festival promises to provide a culture packed month until finishing up on August 26.
Performers from across the world will descend on the city for the duration of the festival, but some will have shorter distances to travel than others - with a number of Glasgow-based acts on show.
Take a look below at our gallery of the Glasgow acts at this year’s festival.
1. For the Love of Shane MacGowan
Glasgow singer-songwriter and producer John McLaughlin's For the Love of Shane MacGowan is a touching tribute to the late Pogues frontman. The show, endorsed by MacGowan's wife Victoria Clarke, sees John perform classic MacGowan songs whilst sharing fond memories of their times writing and recording together.
Where & When: The Voodoo Rooms - The Ballroom - 18:30 August 20-25 | John McLaughlin Photo: John McLaughlin
2. Roxy Stardust: Songs in the Key of Glasgow
The GlasVegas show girl Roxy Stardust takes her Songs in the Key of Glasgow show to the Fringe. The show was recently well reviewed in Australia and promises the "ramblings of an unapologetic Glaswegian." Where & When: The Voodoo Rooms - The Ballroom - 18:30 - August 13-18 | The Cheeky Sparrow Photo: The Cheeky Sparrow
3. Loose Ends
Stuart Hepburn's Loose Ends was first performed in Edinburgh in 1989 and was a hit, leading to the show being shown on the BBC. Now the show returns to the city for a run of shows at this year's Fringe. The bittersweet, poignant play about the urban/rural divide and loneliness tells the story of a Glasgow street trader and a runaway from Skye.
Where & When: theSpace on the Mile - Space 1 - 10:05 - August 5-10 | Loose Ends Photo: Loose Ends
4. Mark Black and the Ewart Bros: The Drink. The Drugs. The Scratchcairds. Podcast Live!
Everybody has a past, and Mark Black and the Ewart Bros will explore that past when take their The Drink, The Drugs, The Scratchcairds Live Podcast! to the Fringe - hot off the heels of a sell-out show at the Pavillion.
Where & When: Gilded Balloon at the Museum - Auditorium - 18:00 - August 7, 14 | Mark Black and the Ewart Bros Photo: Mark Black and the Ewart Bros