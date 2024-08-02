Edinburgh Fringe Festival: 14 acts with a Glasgow connection at this year's Fringe

3 . Loose Ends

Stuart Hepburn's Loose Ends was first performed in Edinburgh in 1989 and was a hit, leading to the show being shown on the BBC. Now the show returns to the city for a run of shows at this year's Fringe. The bittersweet, poignant play about the urban/rural divide and loneliness tells the story of a Glasgow street trader and a runaway from Skye. Where & When: theSpace on the Mile - Space 1 - 10:05 - August 5-10 | Loose Ends Photo: Loose Ends