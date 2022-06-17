The Rocketman will continue his Farewell tour in the UK this month.
Elton John will be rounding off his iconic career with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which will run throughout 2022 and into 2023.
The tour was originally scheduled to take place throughout 2021, however the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Most Popular
So, when is Elton John bringing his farewell tour to Glasgow?
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.
When is Elton John playing Glasgow?
Elton John’s shows in Glasgow were originally scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 December 2021.
However, he is now scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 17 and 18 June 2023.
Doors are expected to open at 7pm on both days.
Are my original tickets still valid?
Ticketmaster confirmed that tickets bought for the original dates will still be valid to use for the rescheduled tour dates.
Can I still get tickets to the OVO Hydro performance?
According to Ticketmaster, tickets are still available for both show dates. However, they have low availability.
At the time of publishing the cheapest tickets available were VIP packages on resale at £343.85.
Where else is Elton John playing?
The full tour of Farewell Yellow Brick Road will amount to more than 300 shows across five continents, set to reach its end in 2023.
Here is the full list of the remaining shows the legend is set to play:
JUNE
- 15 - Carrow Road, Norwich
- 17 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool
- 19 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland
- 22 - Ashton Gate, Bristol
- 24 - Hyde Park, London
- 26 - Ashton Gate, Bristol
- 29 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
JULY
- 3 - Vicarage Road, Watford
- 4 - Vicarage Road, Watford
MARCH 2023
- 31 - SSE Arena, Belfast
APRIL 2023
- 2 - The O2, London
- 4 - The O2, London
- 5 - The O2, London
- 8 - The O2, London
- 9 - The O2, London
- 12 - The O2, London
- 13 - The O2, London
- 16 - The O2, London
- 17 - The O2, London
- 19 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- 22 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- 23 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
MAY 2023
- 31 - AO Arena, Manchester
JUNE 2023
- 2 - AO Arena, Manchester
- 3 - AO Arena, Manchester
- 6 - First Direct Arena, Leeds
- 10 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- 13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen
- 17 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- 18 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow
What is the setlist?
While the official has not been released by the artist, setlist.fm has confirmed a setlist from a previous show on the tour that might give fans a better idea of what to expect on the big night.
This may differ from the setlist Glasgow fans will hear come 2023.
The following is a setlist taken from Elton John’s show on 15 June 2022 at Carrow Road in Norwich, England:
- Bennie and the Jets
- Philadelphia Freedom
- I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues
- Border Song
- Tiny Dancer
- Have Mercy on the Criminal
- Rocket Man
- Take Me to the Pilot
- Someone Saved My Life Tonight
- Levon
- Candle in the Wind
- Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding
- Burn Down the Mission
- Sad Songs (Say So Much)
- Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word
- Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me
- The Bitch is Back
- I’m Still Standing
- Crocodile Rock
- Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting
Encore:
- Cold Heart
- Your Song
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Who is Elton John?
Elton John is a British singer-songwriter, multi-instrument musician and producer.
Ever since hit single Rocket Man began a run of 16 consecutive top 20 hit singles in 1972, Elton John has been an international music superstar.
As an artist he is credited with bringing piano to the forefront of mainstream music.
John is known for his catalogue of hits, which includes classic songs such as Nikita, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, Tiny Dancer, Sacrifice and I’m Still Standing.
Elton also won an Oscar for his work on the Lion King soundtrack, including the song Can You Feel the Love Tonight?