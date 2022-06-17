Elton John will be bringing his farewell tour to Glasgow.

The Rocketman will continue his Farewell tour in the UK this month.

Elton John will be rounding off his iconic career with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which will run throughout 2022 and into 2023.

The tour was originally scheduled to take place throughout 2021, however the shows were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elton John Northampton Cricket Ground June 25, 2011

So, when is Elton John bringing his farewell tour to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

When is Elton John playing Glasgow?

Elton John’s shows in Glasgow were originally scheduled to take place on 13 and 14 December 2021.

However, he is now scheduled to play the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 17 and 18 June 2023.

Doors are expected to open at 7pm on both days.

Are my original tickets still valid?

Ticketmaster confirmed that tickets bought for the original dates will still be valid to use for the rescheduled tour dates.

Can I still get tickets to the OVO Hydro performance?

According to Ticketmaster , tickets are still available for both show dates. However, they have low availability.

At the time of publishing the cheapest tickets available were VIP packages on resale at £343.85.

Where else is Elton John playing?

The full tour of Farewell Yellow Brick Road will amount to more than 300 shows across five continents, set to reach its end in 2023.

Here is the full list of the remaining shows the legend is set to play:

JUNE

15 - Carrow Road, Norwich

17 - Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

19 - Stadium of Light, Sunderland

22 - Ashton Gate, Bristol

24 - Hyde Park, London

26 - Ashton Gate, Bristol

29 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

JULY

3 - Vicarage Road, Watford

4 - Vicarage Road, Watford

MARCH 2023

31 - SSE Arena, Belfast

APRIL 2023

2 - The O2, London

4 - The O2, London

5 - The O2, London

8 - The O2, London

9 - The O2, London

12 - The O2, London

13 - The O2, London

16 - The O2, London

17 - The O2, London

19 - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

22 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

23 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

MAY 2023

31 - AO Arena, Manchester

JUNE 2023

2 - AO Arena, Manchester

3 - AO Arena, Manchester

6 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

10 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

11 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

13 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

15 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

17 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

18 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

What is the setlist?

While the official has not been released by the artist, setlist.fm has confirmed a setlist from a previous show on the tour that might give fans a better idea of what to expect on the big night.

This may differ from the setlist Glasgow fans will hear come 2023.

The following is a setlist taken from Elton John’s show on 15 June 2022 at Carrow Road in Norwich, England:

Bennie and the Jets

Philadelphia Freedom

I Guess That’s Why They Call it the Blues

Border Song

Tiny Dancer

Have Mercy on the Criminal

Rocket Man

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Sad Songs (Say So Much)

Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word

Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me

The Bitch is Back

I’m Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Encore:

Cold Heart

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Who is Elton John?

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be in Sunderland on Sunday, June 19. Picture: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

Elton John is a British singer-songwriter, multi-instrument musician and producer.

Ever since hit single Rocket Man began a run of 16 consecutive top 20 hit singles in 1972, Elton John has been an international music superstar.

As an artist he is credited with bringing piano to the forefront of mainstream music.

John is known for his catalogue of hits, which includes classic songs such as Nikita, Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me, Tiny Dancer, Sacrifice and I’m Still Standing.