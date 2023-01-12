Enter Shikari will be visiting Glasgow as part of their tour of the UK in 2023

Enter Shikari have announced a series of residency shows in 2023 with three of them taking place in Glasgow. The band will be embarking on a UK wide tour playing multiple shows and residencies across five cities.

The shows are part of Enter Shikari’s promotion of their new album ‘A Kiss for the Whole World’. The highly-anticipated album will be released on April 21, 2023.

Speaking about the residencies that will take place through the Spring, Enter Shikari vocalist and keyboardist Rou Richards said: “It’s hard to do anything interesting with live shows today. We wanted to do something different.

“We’re going to become a local band in five major cities in the UK. It’s going to be interesting to see how the shows evolve every time we return.”

So, when can you catch one of their electric shows? Here’s everything you need to know about Enter Shikari’s tour and how to get tickets.

When are Enter Shikari coming to Glasgow?

Enter Shikari will play three shows in Glasgow, and return to the city once a month from February to April.

Here’s the list of dates the band will be performing in Glasgow:

February 20, 2023 – St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

March 15, 2023 – St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

April 13, 2023 – St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

How to get Enter Shikari tickets

Exclusive access to tickets begins on January 19 for members of the band’s fan club, or anyone pre-ordering the album on the Enter Shikari website . General sale begins January 26, 2023.

Enter Shikari full residency dates 2023