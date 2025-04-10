Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Barklove have unveiled the programme for its debut edition at SWG3 on Sunday 6th July 2025 — a joyful and vibrant new event for dogs and dog-lovers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With something for every kind of dog, dog owners and dog lovers alike, it’s set to be a playful gathering at one of Scotland’s most distinctive cultural venues. Taking over the entire SWG3 complex, both indoors and out, Barklove promises a fun-filled day of activities and entertainment, dog care demonstrations, wellbeing classes, dog portraits and a curated market of pet-focused products.

Outdoors, dogs can stretch their legs and try something new in the Fun Agility Area hosted by Bearsden Dog Training Club , where friendly instructors will be on hand to guide dogs and their owners through fun agility challenges. Nearby, Barkworks - a special collaboration with Yardworks - invites dogs and their humans to get creative together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wellbeing also features on the programme with Paws & Reset classes led by Fi Duffy of Scottish Canine Wellness that offer a peaceful pause in the day for both dogs and their guardians. Through guided mindfulness and meditation practices, these sessions create a precious moment of calm connection, helping dogs and humans relax together while deepening their bond in a gentle, grounding environment. Spaces are free but limited and must be booked in advance here .

Elsewhere, Tarot by Peachy brings a little light-hearted mysticism to the mix, offering playful, dog-themed tarot readings that promise fun insights for you and your furry companion.

A series of Education Sessions & Demonstrations will run throughout the day, offering practical tips and expert insights into all aspects of dog care — from behaviour and nutrition to training and wellbeing. Highlights include a live grooming demonstration from multi award-winning groomers Rebecca Duguid of Premier Dog Grooming & Training Academy and Paige Tulloch of Tulloch’s Tails , who’ll be sharing professional techniques, grooming tips, and expert advice to help keep your pup looking and feeling their best.

Whether you’re a first-time dog owner or a seasoned pro, there’ll be plenty of chances to learn, ask questions, and connect with professionals. Attendees will also get the chance to meet representatives from charities including Paws on Plastic and Pets As Therapy .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barklove Marketplace will bring together a carefully curated selection of dog brands and small businesses, offering everything from stylish collars, handmade treats and baked goods, and natural grooming products to toys, accessories, and thoughtful gifts. With over 25 traders taking part, it’s the ideal spot to discover new favourites, meet the makers, and pick up something special — not just for your pup, but for the dog-loving person in your life, too.

Barklove Founder, Jenn Nimmo-Smith and her dog Scout. | Michael Hunter

Those looking to capture lasting memories can head to the Pawtrait Studio, where a professional photographer will be offering pre-booked, paid sessions throughout the day — the perfect chance to get your dog’s best side. More info and booking details will be released soon.

Jenn Nimmo-Smith, Barklove Founder, said: “Combining my lifelong love of dogs with my background in events, Barklove is something I’ve dreamed of bringing to life for a long time. I wanted to create a day that celebrates the special bond we have with our dogs — while also being fun, inspiring and inclusive for all dog lovers, whether they have a pup or not. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to SWG3 this summer for the very first edition.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 11 April here . Adult tickets start at £11.00, with child tickets (ages 5–16) priced from £6.00. Under 5s go free, and although dogs are free, they still require a ticket.