The Baby & Toddler Show is coming to Glasgow at the end of this month - here’s everything you need to know

The Baby & Toddler Show is coming to Glasgow at the SEC on 25-27 April.

The pop-up shopping event is curated to help families save time and money whilst shopping for all the essentials. From all the big-name brands to local companies and services, free baby first aid workshops from Mini First Aid and expert advice talks from MAM, with many more to be announced.

Kerrison Exhibitions run the UK’s leading consumer exhibition series serving the pregnancy, baby, and toddler market in key locations across the UK including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

The Baby & Toddler Show delivered five successful shows in 2024, which brought together over 150 brands with thousands of products at exclusive prices for visitors to test, try, compare and buy from, all under one roof.

As Show Director Clare Barker explains, “The Baby and Toddler Show is the perfect way to shop both efficiently and cost-effectively. Our brands allow you to stretch that baby budget even further with unbeatable, show-exclusive deals on all the baby essentials.

“Plus, we offer a best price guarantee on all the leading brands including iCandy, Nuna, Maxi Cosi, Joolz, Cosatto, OBaby, Mee-Go, Cybex, Snüz, BabyBjörn, Egg and many more. Customers also hugely benefit from all the expert advice on hand from our exhibitors – it’s great to witness the collaboration between excited parents and industry professionals, who offer advice on every step of the pregnancy journey.”

To find out more and book a free pair of tickets worth £40, visit www.babyandtoddlershow.co.uk and quote BABY41