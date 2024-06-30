Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With under a month until Rockstar Energy presents TRNSMT returns to Glasgow Green, the festival organisers have unveiled the stage times for this year’s star-studded line up, along with an updated site map to help music lovers get ready for the best weekend of the summer.

Fans can look forward to a huge weekend, with more than 80 artists across four stages including massive acts like Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, Calvin Harris, Example, Garbage, Sugababes, Chase & Status, Courteeners, Cian Ducrot, Tom Grennan and Natasha Bedingfield to name a few.

To make sure fans have an unforgettable weekend, festival organisers have shared helpful hints and tips to get revellers ready ahead of the fast-approaching festival weekend.

What are the stage times for TRNSMT 2024?

The 2024 TRNSMT app has officially launched, giving fans the most up-to-date information on the festival weekend, along with information of artist stage times and a special feature that allows them to create a personalised schedule for the full weekend. By ‘favouriting’ must-see acts, fans should keep their notifications on and the app will send reminders so they won’t miss a moment.

TRNSMT Site map

TRNSMT 2024 site map | Contriubted

As in previous years, the VIP area is back, offering access to the exclusive Garden and Chill Out area as a place to relax in between sets, complete with a bar and dedicated food area. VIP Ultimate tickets are still available, offering a more elevated experience for the ultimate festival weekend.

Some exciting new additions to this year’s site map include The Hangout and Sunset Strip. The Hangout brings the first ever over 18s space to TRNSMT which will house a variety of acoustic artists with some exciting entertainment programmes to be announced very soon. Sunset Strip will be where festival goers can enjoy fayre ground rides and the delights of Big Feed.

The map also shows food and drink spots, including popups from Rockstar Energy, Pepsi Max, Four Loko, Jägermeister and Glasgow’s very own Big Feed, offering a delicious array of street food.

How old do I need to be to get into TRNSMT / do I need ID to get into TRNSMT?

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted into TRNSMT. The festival has a dedicated team of stewards who will be at every entrance working to a Challenge 25 policy. So, if you look under 25, you must bring valid ID with you.

If you’re planning on bringing your Young Scot Card, make sure the PASS hologram hasn’t faded, as it will not be accepted. And, as always, no photos or photocopies of any ID will be permitted.

How to get to Glasgow Green during TRNSMT

TRNSMT is urging people to use public transport to get to and from Glasgow Green. With plenty of travel options, it's strongly advised that trains, buses and subway services are used to get to Glasgow city centre and then it’s just a short walk to Glasgow Green.

Festival parking is not available, but TRNSMT has identified four locations nearby as drop off and pick up areas. A limited number of blue badge parking spaces are available but must be pre-arranged.

For more information on the best ways to get to the festival, visit the TRNSMT website.

Don’t Bring List

The website has a full section on what you can and cannot bring into the event. Bags and rucksacks are allowed for essential items, but should be smaller than an A4 piece of paper.

Tickets for TRNSMT are available to purchase via trnsmtfest.com, starting at £105.00. For more information, visit https://trnsmtfest.com/

TRNSMT Stage Times: Friday, July 12 (Day One)

Main Stage

Jalen Ngonda: 12:35-13:05

Picture This: 13:30-14:00

Lauren Spencer Smith: 14:25-15:00

Sugababes: 15:30-16:15

Declan McKenna: 16:45-17:35

The Snuts: 18:05-19:05

Garbage: 19:35-20:35

Liam Gallagher: 21:20-22:50

King Tut’s Stage

SIIGHTS: 12:15-12:45

The Scratch: 13:10-13:40

Bellah Mae: 14:05-14:35

Nieve Ella: 15:00-15:35

Matt Maltese: 16:05-16:45

Wunderhorse: 17:15-18:00

The Last Dinner Party: 18:30-19:20

Example: 19:50-21:05

River Stage

Fiona-Lee: 12:45-13:10

Tallia Storm: 13:40-14:05

Ben Walker: 14:40-15:10

Heartworms: 15:55-16:25

Brògeal: 17:15-17:45

Pastel: 18:45-19:15

Cammy Barnes: 20:25-21:10

Boogie Bar

Dan South: 12:00-13:45

Inez: 13:45-15:30

A-Tøn: 15:30-17:30

Disco Tits: 17:30-19:30

Hayley Zalassi: 19:30-21:30

TRNSMT Stage times: Saturday, July 13 (Day Two)

Main Stage

NewDad: 12:30-13:00

The Mary Wallopers: 13:25-13:55

The Vaccines: 14:25-15:05

Natasha Bedingfield: 15:35-16:20

Dylan John Thomas: 16:50-17:40

Rick Astley: 18:10-19:10

Courteeners: 19:40-20:40

Gerry Cinnamon: 21:20-22:50

King Tut’s Stage

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets : 12:00-13:00

Royel Otis: 13:30-14:00

Dead Pony:14:30-15:00

Seb Lowe: 15:30-16:05

Katie Gregson-MacLeod: 16:35-17:15

Caity Baser: 17:45-18:30

Vistas: 19:15-20:15

Cian Ducrot: 20:45-22:15

River Stage

Bottle Rockets: 13:00-13:25

Petch: 13:35-14:25

Plasticine: 15:05-15:35

ILI: 16:20-16:50

Overpass: 17:40-18:10

Kerr Mercer: 19:10-19:40

Gallus: 20:40-21:20

Boogie Bar

Kontrast: 12:00-13:45

Swatt Team: 13:45-15:30

Jenn Gunn: 15:30-17:30

Eva: 17:30-19:30

Dominique: 19:30-21:30

TRNSMT Stage times: Sunday, July 14 (Day Three)

Main Stage

Rejjie Snow: 12:15-12:45

CMAT: 13:10-13:40

Baby Queen: 14:10-14:40

Alison Goldfrapp: 15:10-15:50

Blossoms: 16:20-17:10

Tom Grennan: 17:40-18:30

Chase & Status: 19:05-20:15

Calvin Harris: 20:55-22:55

King Tut’s Stage

Somebody’s Child: 12:25-12:55

Kingfishr: 13:25-13:55

Sprints: 14:25-14:55

Rachel Chinouriri: 15:25-16:00

Wasia Project: 16:30-17:10

Nova Twins: 17:40-18:20

The Reytons: 19:05-19:55

Enter Shikari: 20:45-21:45

River Stage

Majesty Palm: 13:00-13:30

Future Utopia: 14:05-14:35

bby: 15:15-15:45

Vida: 16:25-16:55

Daydreamers: 17:45-18:15

Bilk: 19:05-19:35

English Teacher: 20:35-21:15

May-Sah: 12:00-13:45

Bruce Glenny: 13:45-15:30

Niamh: 15:30-17:30

Frankie Elyse: 17:30-19:30