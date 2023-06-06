The developer has lodged a £76m proposal to Glasgow City Council for the city centre site

Final plans have been submitted to redevelop the former Marks & Spencer store in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street to provide student accommodation for 634 residents and revitalise the area.

Fusion Students, one of the UK’s leading student housing developers, have lodged £76m proposals with Glasgow City Council for the prominent site in Glasgow City Centre.

In addition to helping to address the city’s shortage of student accommodation, the proposals include the provision of new commercial units to maintain activity on Sauchiehall Street.

An arcade is also proposed as part of the plans, complete with commercial units to create a new and vibrant environment that would reinstate a historic link between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street.

Design proposals submitted with the application outline that the 1930s art deco façade will be preserved and reinstated to its former glory, retaining a piece of Glasgow’s interwar architecture.

The recreation of the former Wellington Arcade will provide a publicly accessible connection between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street – delivering permeability through one of the city’s main arteries and creating a new internal environment full of active uses.

A spokesperson for Fusion Students said:“We are delighted to have submitted our application to redevelop this historic site in Glasgow’s city centre, which we believe will leave a lasting positive impact for the city.

“The submission marks a significant milestone following extensive consultation with a range of stakeholders over the last year which has helped to shape our final plans.

“Our proposals combine exceptional quality accommodation, inviting public realm spaces and carefully thought-out commercial units, all aimed at revitalising and enhancing this part of Sauchiehall Street.

“At its core, the plans will help to address the pressing shortfall of student accommodation, creating a vibrant and inclusive community that will truly enhance the student living experience in Glasgow.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of those who have engaged with us throughout the consultation process and provided us with their valuable feedback.”

The planning application submission follows three public consultation events held between November last year and March.

The consultation events allowed students and other local residents to learn more about the proposed plans and ask questions to the project team.

Here’s what the former M&S on Sauchiehall Street will look like after it’s been redeveloped into student accomodation

Matt Brook, Founder, Matt Brook Architects, said: “We are pleased to have submitted our design proposals for Glasgow’s historic Sauchiehall Street which have been developed through extensive collaborative and engagement with the local community and key stakeholders

“The scheme retains the 1930’s Art Deco facade of the former Marks and Spencer store and reinstates its original design whilst also bringing back the historic Wellington Arcade, which provides a new public connection through the site linking Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street, helping to contribute to the long-term vitality of both streets.”

