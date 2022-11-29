Just a week after her heartbroken foot break announcement, Florence Welch has confirmed rescheduled dates for the band’s UK tour.

Florence + the Machine have announced the rescheduled date for their Glasgow OVO Hydro show, following news that the band’s lead singer broke her foot during a performance in London earlier in November. Florence Welch and her band will now come to Glasgow in February 2023.

In a shocking announcement on Instagram in November, Florence Welch told fans to “hang on to your tickets” after she was forced to cancel the remainder of her 2022 UK tour. She said: “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night.

“I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms,” Welch added.

Concerts in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin are among those that have been postponed. The Dance Fever tour was to promote her album of the same name, which the band released May 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rescheduled show at the OVO Hydro.

When is Florence + the Machine’s rescheduled show in Glasgow?

Florence + the Machine’s Glasgow OVO Hydro show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 1 2023. The original show was due to be held on November 27, 2022.

How to get tickets for Florence + the Machine in Glasgow

All bookings for the original date remain valid but if you haven’t got yours yet there are still some available.

General sale tickets for Florence + the Machine’s rescheduled Glasgow OVO Hydro show can be bought via the Ticketmaster website.

How to get a refund for Florence + the Machine’s rescheduled Glasgow date

If you are unable to attend the event a refund is available from your point of purchase.

Florence + the Machine full UK tour dates

London O2 Arena: January 28 2023

Birmingham Resorts World Arena: January 29 2023

Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena: January 31 2023

Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena: February 1 2023

Manchester AO Arena: February 3 2023

Leeds, First Direct Arena: February 4 2023

Bournemouth, Bournemouth Int’nl Centre: February 6 2023