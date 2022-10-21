Free pumpkin carving workshop running in Glasgow - this is where to find it

The workshop is running now.

On Thursday, GlasGLOW launched its annual free pumpkin carving workshop at The Children’s Garden in the Botanic Gardens, due to run 20-23rd and 29-30th October from 11-3pm.

The return of the free community event was marked by local children and local nursery groups who came along to create some frightfully impressive designs to have displayed in GlasGLOW’s famous Pumpkin Patch at this year’s event.

The free pumpkin carving workshop.

In its fifth year, GlasGLOW is back in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens from October 26 – November 13, for The Land That Time Forgot, a 60-minute journey around the Gardens to a world where dinosaurs roam and jeopardy lies around every corner.

The workshops are part of itison, the event organiser’s Pumpkin Fund, which was established upon the inception of GlasGLOW to bring positive impact in the local community.

In addition to the workshops, GlasGLOW spreads pumpkin joy in Glasgow and further afield every year by donating thousands of free event tickets and pumpkins to local charities, schools and hospitals allowing young people to get involved and even have their design displayed in GlasGLOW’s Pumpkin Patch.

Visitors to the free Pumpkin Carving Workshops can bring their own pumpkin or use one supplied by GlasGLOW to carve with the help of pumpkin carving pros Claash Pumpkins, and GlasGLOW staff. No need to book, just show up and show off your Pumpkin Power.

Oli Norman, founder and creator of GlasGLOW, said: “Being from the West End of Glasgow I spend a lot of time in the Botanics and in the community surrounding it, so I see first-hand how much of a difference these kind of community events have in bringing people together and creating community spirit.

“The workshops are always great fun, although pumpkin carving is not as easy as it looks as I can well attest to. I look forward to seeing the artistic skills and creativity in our Pumpkin Patch again this year.”