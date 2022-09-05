GlasGLOW: more dates announced after 40,000 tickets sold

More dates have been announced for GlasGLOW.

GlasGLOW organiser, itison, is extending the show by a week to meet high demand for the popular Halloween event after smashing the 40,000 tickets sold mark last week.

Lengthening the show to run October 26 – November 13, tickets will be available from this Thursday (September 8) at 7.30am, giving fans another chance to get their claws on tickets for peak weekend and early evening slots to the dinosaur themed The Land That Time Forgot, taking place in Glasgow’s Botanic Gardens for the fifth time.

This year, ticketholders will venture into The Land That Time Forgot, a 60-minute journey where they’ll come across dinosaurs, dig sites, volcanoes, poachers, giant spiders and much more as jeopardy waits around every corner.

Those looking to illuminate their Halloween can pick from a variety of tickets and times:

Child: £12

Adult: £22

Fast Pass & Mallow child: £20