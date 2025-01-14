Glasgow 850: A year-long celebration begins with service in Glasgow Cathedral

Glasgow 850

Last night, Glasgow Cathedral hosted an inspiring interfaith service to kick off Glasgow 850, a year-long celebration marking the 850th anniversary of the city's Burgh status.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service, hosted by Glasgow’s first citizen, the Lord Provost, Cllr Jacqueline McLaren, commemorated the granting of the Burgh Charter, which bestowed trading rights and the King’s protection upon Glasgow’s citizens, paving the way for the vibrant city we know and love today.

Fittingly held on 13 January, the Feast Day of Glasgow's Patron Saint, St Mungo, and in the Cathedral he founded, the celebration marked the granting of Glasgow’s first Burgh Charter by King William I, also known as William the Lion, in c.1175.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event began with a poignant introduction between two pupils from St. Mungo’s Academy, Oliwia Kruk and Daniel Kan Aghahowa, setting the tone for the evening. It also featured a proclamation of the original Burgh Charter by the Lord Lyon King of Arms, a Scottish official responsible for regulating heraldry in Scotland.

The Lord Lyon also read aloud a message from the King and Queen extending their heartfelt congratulations. Part of the message read, ‘It goes without saying that people really do make Glasgow. As one of the most diverse cities in Scotland and beyond, it is entirely fitting that the celebrations to mark this milestone are equally vibrant, demonstrating the rich culture, heritage and captivating history of your ever-evolving city.‘

In her address, the Lord Provost reflected on Glasgow's past and its evolution into a global city. She remarked, "Mungo’s mission was one of peace and harmony. It is wholly appropriate that the city which grew around the church he founded has evolved into a truly world city, conducting business internationally, welcoming students from across the globe, and being a popular destination for tourists and conference delegates, as well as hosting an array of world-class sporting events.

“This year is such a special one for our city and I am looking forward to our Glasgow 850 programme where we can come together through a variety of special events and activities to honour our history, culture, spirit, and people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow 850

The service concluded with greetings, wishes, and prayers from various faith communities in the city, symbolising the unity and diversity of Glasgow's population.

A special light sculpture, created by students from the City of Glasgow College, was unveiled during the ceremony.

Eddie Carr, Associate Dean of Art Craft and Design at the college, said, "City of Glasgow College was delighted to create the Interfaith Beacon to launch Glasgow 850 and represent inclusive learning within civic life."

This interfaith service, proposed by The Glasgow Mediaeval Trust, formed part of this year’s St Mungo Festival 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival, the first major event in the Glasgow 850 calendar, celebrates Glasgow's Patron Saint through a variety of events and exhibitions aimed at increasing awareness of the city's history.

Glasgow Mediaeval Trust Chair, Catherine McMaster, said: “Remembering St Mungo is not just about honouring our past, but also about celebrating the values of peace, love, and harmony that he stood for.

“The success of this year's St Mungo Festival, now in its sixteenth year, has been a testament to the enduring spirit of our community and interest in the rich history of the place we call home, and that we share.”

More information about Glasgow 850 and upcoming events can be found here glasgow850.com.

Details of St. Mungo Festival events can be found at stmungofestival.co.uk.