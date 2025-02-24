Tornado

The world premiere of John Maclean’s Tornado, starring Tim Roth and Jack Lowden, will open the 21st edition of the Glasgow Film Festival on Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pulp Fiction star Tim Roth and Japanese model, actor and musician Kōki will attend the world premiere of Tornado, the revenge thriller shot in Scotland by Edinburgh director John Maclean.

Maclean is a BAFTA-winning director whose feature directorial debut, the Michael Fassbender-starring Slow West, won the World Cinema Jury Prize at Sundance in 2015. Lowden has attracted acclaim for his portrayal of River Cartwright in Apple TV+ hit Slow Horses and he has since starred in BBC drama The Gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival, which runs until 9 March, features another 11 world and European premieres, as well as an In Conversation event with Glasgow actor James McAvoy. The festival will close with the world premiere of Scottish documentary filmmaker Martyn Robertson’s Make It To Munich.

UK premieres will include Ralph Fiennes and Juliet Binoche reuniting in The Return; Jessica Lange and Ed Harris in Jonathan Kent’s adaptation of Long Day’s Journey Into Night; Vicky Krieps in New Zealand ghost story Went Up The Hill; and Luckiest Man In America, starring Paul Walter Hauser, Walter Goggins, David Strathairn and Shamier Anderson.

Tornado

Tornado

Tim Roth and Jack Lowden star in this survival thriller set in the 1700’s as a young woman finds herself caught in a dangerous situation when she crosses paths with a gang of ruthless criminals. Against the backdrop of 1790’s Britain, a young Japanese woman, Tornado, travels the country with her father’s travelling Samurai puppet show. Seeing an opportunity to carve out a new life for her family, Tornado makes the decision to steal gold from a local gang led by Sugarman (Roth) and his son, Little Sugar (Lowden).

What follows is a thrilling adrenaline-fuelled tale as Tornado races against time to escape a violent demise. Director John Maclean (Slow West) returns with his second feature film that respectfully pays homage to classic Japanese samurai films as well as providing a fresh reinvention of the genre.