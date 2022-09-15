As freshers begin to integrate into Glasgow, here’s a list of the best events, club nights, and offers for students in the city this week.

As around 12000 freshers from Glasgow Caledonian, Strathclyde, and University of Glasgow join the city this month, here’s a guide of events and offers in the city tailored for the new arrivals.

Club Nights

Oran Mor will host pop club night on Thursday 15 September, and a rave on Friday night, 16 September.

SWG3 are putting on a ‘David Attenborough Jungle Rave’ night with free themed merch included with the ticket price of £8.

The Classic Grand has an Astroworld club night on Thursday 15 September - with hip-hop, trap, RnB, Dancehall, and Afrobeats.

Rumor is hosting Throwback Thursday (15 September) as well, a neon rave set to 90s and 00s club bangers, promising cheesy dance hits, disco house, and R&B with drinks for £1.50.

Firewater on Sauchiehall Street offers £1 vodka, gin, and rum every Tuesday at their Atomic club night playing indie disco and rock. Every Wednesday there’s the pop night, which also offers £1 on spirits with £2.50 for Red Stripe and £1.50 for shots.

Freshers Festival

Platform on Argyle Street is hosting a freshers festival on 15 September.

Students can get their tickets for free and grab free food and drink from Glasgow brands and restaurants - with local jobs and opportunitieson offer as well.

Competitions will also be held to win expensive prizes as well as games and other giveaways.

Club L London - a luxury fashion brand - will be offering exclusive goody bags and prizes at the fair, the first 100 students to sign up to their mailing list will receive a bag full of gifts from Lola's Lashes, Tasty Mates, Beauty Works, Tony’s Chocolonely, Prima Lashes, Skinny Dip, Bperfect cosmetics, Eyelure, and Elegant Touch.

Smug Coffee Bar

‘Smug’ in the West End is offering free oat milk all of freshers week, with small and medium ‘espresso-based drinks’ available for £2.30.

Tubbees Dessert Bar

Tubbees are offering 50% off any sized slushees at their Sauchiehall Street store, which is open late on a Friday and Saturday.

Foreplay Crazy Golf