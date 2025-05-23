Glasgow on a Budget: 6 cheap things to do in Glasgow this bank holiday weekend

Everything in Glasgow seems to cost a fortune these days - and with prices seemingly on a non-stop increase - who can blame you for needing to budget in 2025?

But just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy yourself this bank holiday weekend. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 6 cheap / free things to do in Glasgow over the May bank holiday weekend.

The great thing about Glasgow is that there's so much going on all the time - the bad thing is, that if you love going out as much as we do, you'll be hard-pressed to find the cash for these events. That being said, another great thing about Glasgow is that we're a community driven city, there's always somewhere to go, even if you're skint.

You will have the option to spend money if you wish at some of these events while others are absolutely free.

Here are six of the best things to do on a budget over the bank holiday weekend in Glasgow.

1 . Have an outdoor bbq in one of Glasgow's great parks Make a meal an event this weekend by taking family or friends out for a meal in one of Glasgow's great green spaces - you can usually buy a disposable bbq for less than £5 in the supermarket. Glasgow City Council confirm barbecues are allowed in the park, provided due care and attention is paid to the risk of fire and of scorch damage to furniture and grass. | Glasgow Life / Paul Watt Photography

2 . Go for an IKEA Dinner IKEA may be one of the cheapest spots around Glasgow to grab a meal - you can feed the whole family for less than £20, and who doesn't love a good wander round the warehouse? | Getty Images

3 . Check out one of Glasgow's great museums The Riverside is one of several free museums dotted around Glasgow - be sure to check it out! | © Glasgow Life. All rights reserved.

4 . Mini Museum Explorers Come along to the next monthly Mini Museum Explorers at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum for museum-inspired fun and crafts. The next session takes place on Friday 23 May. | Glasgow Life