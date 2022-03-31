Businesses and groups that support the LGBT+ communities of Glasgow are being invited to register to march as part of Glasgow’s Pride.

The march for LGBT+ equality will take place on July 16, winding its way through the streets of the city centre, with an emphasis on floats to give the public the opportunity to support the parade as they watch from the side of the street and see the vibrancy of Glasgow's LGBT+ community and allies.

Pride hub

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time ever a pride hub will be hosted at the brand-new Strathclyde Student Union as part of a two-day celebration of entertainment, education and tolerance.

Members of the public attend Mardi Gla in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

It will offer the first real opportunity for non-students to see the venue on July 16 and 17, as it will be open to everyone who supports Pride with free entertainment.

‘Let down its hair and party’

Chair of the organising committee at Glasgow's Pride Dan Syme said: “After a long couple of years where we have all struggled to deal with the pandemic, this summer will be the time for Glasgow to let down its hair and party.

“We are working hard with our partners at the council and Scottish Government to ensure that Glasgow's LGBT+ communities are highlighted in a vibrant celebration of equality but also demonstrate to the public the economic benefit to Glasgow of a major pride march with the associated spend in bars, restaurants, shops and hotels as people travel to the city to be part of Glasgow's Pride 2022.”

Special event

The LGBT+ communities and supporters of Glasgow have also been invited to attend a special national pride event as part of Edinburgh’s Pride, which will mark 25 years of the pride movement in Scotland on June 25 in Edinburgh.

It will see LGBT+ venues in Glasgow gearing up to deliver a night of fun and frolics as revellers return from the capital following this important national celebration.

Stuart McPhail, head of Processions and Volunteering at Glasgow's Pride added: “This is a fantastic year for our LGBT+ communities with the Proud Scotland Awards being hosted in Glasgow on June 3, the national celebration of Pride in Edinburgh on June 25 on its 25th anniversary and of course our pride weekend in Glasgow taking place on the 16th and 17th of July.