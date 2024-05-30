Summer is well and truly upon us Glasgow - and there really is no excuse for sitting in this year, the city is choc-a-bloc with some of the best events, gigs, and more to see and do this season.
If you’re asking yourself: What is there to do in Glasgow this summer? Then look no further, check out our list below for the very best gigs, events, festivals, ideas, days out, family trips and more for you and your loved ones in the summer of 2024.
Take a look below as we showcase the very best things to do in Glasgow this summer.
1. TRNSMT
The TRNSMT festival will be returning to Glasgow Green in July 2024. With acts like Liam Gallagher, Gerry Cinnamon, and Calvin Harris headlining - you don't want to miss it this year. Expect some fantastic up and coming acts this year too on the river and boogie bar stages this year too. Photo: Tim Craig
2. Spend some time in some great green jewels
Glasgow is full of class parks big and small scattered all across the city - it's one of our favourite things about Glasgow. Go feed some ducks, go for a doddle about, or even have a BBQ, just remember to clean up after yourself!
3. Go see some Highland Cows
There's plenty to do in Pollok Park - visit The Burrell Collection, wander the grounds, check out the gardens and fairy village, but above all, you've got to see the coos. Highland cattle were first brought to Pollok Country Park over 180 years ago in the early 19th century by the Maxwell family, who owned Pollok Estate and lived in Pollok House. They bred and exhibited their prizewinning fold at local shows, and used the cattle to graze on natural pastures to help with conservation and biodiversity.
4. Catch a gig at King Tut's Summer Nights
King Tut's Summer Nights promise the very best from the up and comers in Glasgow's music scene. Now in it's 10th year, there are over 100 bands playing the festival - all of which are worth your time. Any one of them could be the next big thing - JOESEF and Katie Griegson-Macleod both played Summer Nights before they hit the big time!
