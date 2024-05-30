3 . Go see some Highland Cows

There's plenty to do in Pollok Park - visit The Burrell Collection, wander the grounds, check out the gardens and fairy village, but above all, you've got to see the coos. Highland cattle were first brought to Pollok Country Park over 180 years ago in the early 19th century by the Maxwell family, who owned Pollok Estate and lived in Pollok House. They bred and exhibited their prizewinning fold at local shows, and used the cattle to graze on natural pastures to help with conservation and biodiversity.