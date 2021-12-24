Glasgow bar named in top 50 in the UK

A Glasgow speakeasy bar has made it into the top 50 cocktail bars in the UK.

What’s happening? The Absent Ear has been named in the most recent list of top 50 UK cocktails bars - a new entry for the speakeasy.

The bar, which has a regular changing cocktail menu, pays homage to Vincent van Gogh through his most famous missing extremity and is a clever nod to its secret location.

The team includes the duo behind popular speakeasy pop-up Wheesht (which closed in 2020), along with a class selection of bartenders from across the city, and further afield.

Posting on their social media, this team wrote of their joy: “We’ve been chosen as one of the 50 top cocktail bars - so excited to be featured among the best bars in the country.”

Picture: The Absent Ear

How the Top 50 is created: The Top 50 Cocktail Bars list is compiled by the bar industry. This means that the list is of venues those in the know like to go. The team behind the list polled hundreds of bartenders, managers and drinks experts from across the UK to curate the top 50, which, they say, has something for every type of drinker.