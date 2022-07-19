A Southside venue is hosting its first sustainable fashion show this week.

The Cooperage will be showcasing the work of three resident businesses specialising in original designs made in Glasgow to reworked vintage classics.

The Pollokshaws Road venue be using its courtyard space to host the Southside Sustainable Fashion Show on Friday, July 22, from 6-8pm.

With Southside Fringe supporting the promotion of the event, taking part is Rudan, Seamster Vintage and 1 of 100.

All are based in the Cooperage and share the same ethos of going against the grain of fast fashion.

Rudan was established in 2020 and have found their perfect spot at The Cooperage, with experienced fashion designer Taylor Wilson designing and making clothes from ethically sourced fabrics. Taylor loves designing timeless pieces using simple silhouettes and quality fabrics. Using ethically sourced fabrics such as organic cotton and bamboo silk is not only less harmful to the planet but ensures that all people in the supply chain are paid and treated fairly. Garments are always made in limited batches so you can grab yourself something special.

Established in 2014, Seamster Vintage trades in retro fashion and their own range of handmade accessories made from reclaimed vintage fabrics, as well as upcycled and reworked garments. Run by husband and wife team, Steven and Debbie, Seamster started as an online store featuring at markets and pop ups around Scotland. After opening a small shop on Glasgow’s Victoria Road, Seamster has now found a permanent home on the Southside as part of the Cooperage hub for local, creative, indie businesses. You'll often find Debbie behind the sewing machine reworking some vintage classics into one off special pieces.

The duo behind the 1 of 100 are lifelong friends who wanted to create something more out of this world than just clothes. They're all about slow fashion, limited edition projects with one-of kind designs and an environmentally friendly ethic that's good for you and your wardrobe.

After the show there will be music, drinks and a raffle, for your chance to win a prize from each business. There will also be food available from Vivi's 100% vegan deli.

Tickets are £8 and all profits will be donated to Refuweegee, along with proceeds from the raffle.