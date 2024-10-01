Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glasgow comedian will bring his latest show to his hometown after a sell out Edinburgh Festival appearance.

Glasgow viral star Paul Black will bring his sell out show All Sorts to the Hydro, Glasgow for one date only on Friday, November 22.

Paul first came to promenince online, where his sketches ahve been viewed over half a billion times and ensured a cult following. However, recent years has seen that reputation translate into real life audiences and TV appearances.

Now he is bringing his show back to the stage. The multimedia show blends sketches and stand-up, with the return of some of his well-loved characters, along with a few brand new ones. Black will also be joined by frequent comedy collaborators Mark Black and Alana Malone.

Paul Black says “We had a belter performing All Sorts at the fringe and can't wait to bring it home to Glasgow. Playing the SEC in 2022 was amazing and we're buzzing to do it all over again.”

His live comedy career began in 2021 with two sold out shows at the Gilded Balloon’s Castle Terrace and then went on to sell out his entire run in 2022 and 2023.

His 2023 show Nostalgia was nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival and was recorded in Aberdeen’s Music Hall for a stand-up special on BBC iPlayer after completing a sold-out tour.

Tickets are available for the SEC Armadillo show on Friday, November 22 now.