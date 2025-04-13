Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV has confirmed the cast for Grace series 5

John Simm is back as Roy Grace.

ITV is airing four new feature length episodes.

But who is in the cast of the crime show?

ITV is inviting viewers to take another trip to the south coast with a brand new episode of Grace. The crime drama has returned with four new feature length episodes for 2025.

John Simms has reprised the titular role of Roy Grace for a fifth series. It is airing weekly on Sunday nights and the next episode will see the team investigate a death at a hotel.

But who is in the cast of Grace this year? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch Grace?

John Simm as DS Roy Grace in episode two of Grace series 4. Credit: ITV | ITV

The show is set to be broadcast live on ITV1 and STV in Scotland on Sunday evenings - including tonight (April 13). It will also be available on ITVX/ STV Player if you can’t watch it live.

If you can’t wait another week to watch the next episode, the full series 5 box set (plus all the previous seasons) is available on ITVX right now.

What time is Grace on TV today?

Grace is scheduled to start at 8pm today, it has been confirmed. Like all of the previous episodes of the show, it will run for approximately two hours, ending at around 10pm.

Each episode of the show is feature length, so expect similar timings over the coming weeks.

How many episodes of Grace are in series 5?

Once again ITV is treating viewers to four feature length episodes of Grace. Each instalment will last for 120 minutes, including ad-breaks.

The four episodes are titled: Need You Dead, Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Find Them Dead. Tonight’s episode is: Dead At First Sight.

Who is in the cast of Grace series 5?

John Simm returns as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace for a new series on ITV. Also reprising their roles for series five are Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) who plays DI Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl and Sam Hoare (The Castaways) as ACC Cassian Pewe.

There will be guest stars limited to single episode appearances as well.

What to expect from Grace tonight?

The second episode of the season is titled: Dead At First Sight. The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “When a man is found dead in his hotel, the scene reads like a crime of passion - the room was paid for in cash and booked in the name Travis Simmons.

“Travis has no ID and no bank cards - when Grace discovers a burner phone, he suspects that his victim was meeting someone in secret. When things don't quite add up and Grace realises that something in this case isn't what it seems, the team is thrown into a world where a tangled web of mistaken identity leads to a painful secret.”

