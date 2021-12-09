Hogmanay parties to attend in Glasgow this New Year’s Eve

Celebrate the arrival of 2022 in style with one of these riotous Hogmanay events.

Aston Lane Street Party

After a break last year due to restrictions, one of Glasgow’s biggest New Year celebration returns with The Ashton Lane Hogmanay Street Party.

Where: Ashton Lane, G12 8SJ

When: From 7pm

What’s on: Ticket holders will be able to enjoy Glasgow’s only street party on the fairy lit lane with live entertainment including a ceilidh band, street performers and DJs; food stalls and BBQs; and access to bars along the lane including brel, Vodka Wodka, The Grosvenor and more.

To bring in the bells there will be a traditional piper and fireworks display.

How to book tickets: Tickets are available now from itison for £30 per person.

Hogmanay at Oran Mor

Where: Top of Byres Road, Glasgow G12 8QX

When: From 6.45pm

What’s on: Put on your Ghillie brogues and celebrate Hogmanay in the stunning Oran Mor Auditorium. Enjoy a four course dinner and live entertainment featuring ceilidh classics from in house band Amplifive.

How to book tickets: Tickets £99-per-person. Book here .

The Ultimate 90s Rave Hogmanay Party

Where: Classic Grand, 18 Jamaica Street, Glasgow G1 4QD

When: 8pm to 4am

What’s on: Roll back the years before marking the start of a new one with this unashamed tribute to the 1990s. Special guests include Utah Saints, Slipmatt and Shades of Rhythm.

How to book: Early bird tickets are £22.40-per-person. Book here .

Corinthian NYE celebrations

Where: 191 Ingram Street, Glasgow G1 1DA

When: 10pm to 3am

What’s on: TheCorinthian invites revellers to join them for “a night of drinking, dancing and unforgettable celebrations” as the curtain draws on 2021. Live ceilidh music, saxophonists and DJs will all feature at the event.

How to book: Tickets £38.75-per-person. Book here .

Hogmanay at AXM with Lawrence Chaney and friends

Where: 90 Glassford Street, Glasgow G1 1UR

When: From 8pm

What’s on: Bring the bells in with the winners of Ru Paul’s Drag Race season Lawrence Chaney. Chaney won’t be alone with AXM promising the announcement of further acts nearer the date.

How to book: An early bird ticket costs £15-per-person while a meet and greet with Lawrence costs £30. Book here .

Hogmanay the Arta Way

Where: 62 Albion Street, Glasgow G1 1PA

When: 8pm to 4am

What’s on: Join Arta for their famous New Year’s Eve celebration, complete with rip roaring live ceilidh, live band and DJ. Lookout for the signature petal drop when the clock strikes midnight.

How to book: Tickets £22.50-per-person. Book here .

VEGA

Where: YOTEL Glasgow, 260 Argyle Street, G2 8QW

When: 8pm to 2am

What’s on: Guests will be treated to a tantalising cocktail from Wild Cat Gin on arrival and a complimentary glass of fizz when the clock strikes midnight. Guests can also keep the party flowing with instagrammable cocktails and irresistible sharing plates with food available to order until 10pm. VEGA’s resident DJ will be spinning the hottest tracks to keep the good vibes going on the dancefloor until the early hours.

How to book: Tickets £25pp. Email [email protected] to reserve your tickets.

Bingo Loco

Where: Slay, 24 Glassford Street, G1 1UL

When: Time yet to be announced

What’s on: If you like bingo and raves, this is one for you. Expect confetti with CO2 cannons, speed Macarena, foul-mouthed wind-up merchants and cheeky stage performers. There will also be wild dance-offs, hilarious lip sync competitions and prizes for the very best Christmas themed outfits.