Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper will be in Glasgow this week, bringing their band Hollywood Vampires to the OVO Hydro

Hollywood Vampires are performing at Glasgow OVO Hydro this week meaning locals will get a rare chance to see Johnny Depp live in the flesh. The band - which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Tom Henriksen and Depp – formed in 2012 and takes its name from a 1970s drinking club set up by Cooper.

The supergroup are currently touring across the UK stopping at Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow. Their previous UK tour was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Alice Cooper spoke about the upcoming tour, saying: “I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. “My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation. I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around.

“It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK. Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming.”

Here’s everything fans of Hollywood Vampires need to know before heading to their show at Glasgow OVO Hydro including set times, support acts, setlist and last-minute ticket availability.

Door opening times for Hollywood Vampires at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for Hollywood Vampires’ upcoming OVO Hydro show on July 12 are set to open at 6.30pm. Glasgow OVO Hydro has confirmed the event will start at 8pm and is scheduled to finish at 10:45pm.

Full setlist for Hollywood Vampires at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to setlist.fm, Hollywood Vampires setlist for their most recent show at The O2, London…

I Want My Now

Raise the Dead

I’m Eighteen (Alice Cooper cover)

Five to One / Break On Through (to the Other Side) (The Doors cover)

The Boogieman Surprise

My Dead Drunk Friends

You Can’t Put Your Arms Round a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover)

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

Who’s Laughing Now

People Who Died (The Jim Carroll Band cover)

The Jack (AC/DC cover)

As Bad as I Am

“Heroes” (David Bowie cover)

Bright Light Fright (Aerosmith cover)

The Death and Resurrection Show (Killing Joke cover)

Walk This Way (Aerosmith cover)

Jeff Beck Tribute (with Ronnie Wood)

The Train Kept A-Rollin’ (Tiny Bradshaw cover) (with Ronnie Wood) (with Imelda May)

Encore:

School’s Out (Alice Cooper cover)

Who is the support act for Hollywood Vampires at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

Hollywood Vampires have confirmed that South-African rock band Seether and San Francisco-based The Tubes will both support the supergroup at their Glasgow OVO Hydro show.

Hollywood Vampires upcoming UK & Ireland tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

Hollywood Vampires’ show at Glasgow OVO Hydro will be their final date on the UK leg of their tour. On July 15, the group will head to Europe for the remaining dates of their tour.

Are there last-minute tickets for Hollywood Vampires at Glasgow OVO Hydro?