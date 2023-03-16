Love Island narrator and comedian Iain Stirling has announced he will be taking his new stand-up show Relevant on tour across the UK next year

Love Island’s Iain Stirling has announced a new stand-up tour for 2024 which will see the comedian perform at Glasgow’s King Theatre. The comedian will go on the road next March for his 28-date Relevant tour.

The Relevant Tour is Stirling’s biggest tour to date, following the success of his Failing Upwards tour which took place back in 2022. The narrator and comedian’s performance aired on Amazon Prime Video and made light of social media and awkward situations we all find ourselves in.

The Edinburgh-born comedian began his career on CBBC’s Scoop before co-presenting on weekdays with sidekick Hacker The Dog. Stirling’s stand-up career has taken him to the Edinburgh Fringe and seen him appear on fan-favourites such as Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster.

Stirling is the long-running narrator of Love Island and has written his own ITV comedy titled Buffering. In 2018, he published his first book Not Ready to Adult Yet: A Totally Ill-informed Guide to Life.

Here’s everything you need to know about Iain Stirling’s Relevant tour and how can you get tickets to Glasgow’s King Theatre.

When and where is Ian Stirling performing in Glasgow?

Ian Stirling is set to perform his Relevant tour at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre on April 3, 2024.

How to get tickets to Iain Stirling’s Glasgow King Theatre show

General sale tickets for Ian Stirling’s Glasgow King’s Theatre show are available now via the Ticketmaster website. Seats for the show are priced at £27.30.

Iain Stirling Relevant tour dates UK

Iain Stirling has announced a new stand-up tour for 2024

March 20, 2024 – Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton

March 21, 2024 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

March 22, 2024 – Engine Shed, Lincoln

March 23, 2024 – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

March 24, 2024 – The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

March 28, 2024 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

March 29, 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin

March 30, 2024 – Vicar Street, Dublin

April 3, 2024 – King’s Theatre, Glasgow

April 4,2024 – Whitehall Theatre, Dundee

April 5, 2024 – Alhambra, Dunfermline

April 6, 2024 – Music Hall, Aberdeen

April 7, 2024 – The Lowry, Salford

April 10, 2024 – The Stables, Milton Keynes

April 11, 2024 – Palace Theatre, Southend-On-Sea

April 12, 2024 – Gulbenkian, Canterbury

April 13, 2024 – Hackney Empire, London

April 14, 2024 – New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth

April 16, 2024 – The Cube, Corby

April 17, 2024 – Playhouse, Norwich

April 18, 2024 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich

April 19, 2024 – Town Hall, Cheltenham

April 20, 2024 – Westlands, Yeovil

April 21, 2024 – New Theatre, Cardiff

April 24, 2024 – Corn Exchange, Newbury

April 25, 2024 – City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds

April 26, 2024 – Tyne Theatre & Opera House, Newcastle upon Tyne

April 27, 2024 – City Hall, Hull

April 28, 2024 – Grand Opera House, York