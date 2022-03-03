International Women’s Day: 5 events in Glasgow that are celebrating women

People around the world will be celebrating all things women next week.

Tuesday, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, when the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women are celebrated.

This year, the theme is ‘breaking the bias’. People are being asked to think of a world without bias, stereotypes and discrimination, where differences are valued and celebrated, and equality is achieved.

Events are being held around the world to mark the occasion, including in Glasgow. Here are just some of the events being staged in the city.

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

The Glasgow-based institution has a programme of events arranged in the Ledger Recital Room between 6pm and 7.10pm.

It will include performances of Try Me Good King by Libby Larsen, O by Rebecca Saunders, and Why Do They Shut Me Out Of Heaven by Aaron Copland.

You can find out more about the show on the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland site.

Govanhill Baths Community Trust

The Southside group has arranged a packed schedule of events between March 7-12, aiming to bring women together to share their voices, skills and ideas.

The main event of the programme is a march on March 12, beginning at noon in Govanhill Park. The group will be taking to the streets with other activists, marching for a more equal world. Everyone is invited to take part.

Other events include sport sessions, workshops and film screenings.

Find out more about the programme of events on the Govanhill Baths Community Trust site.

University of Glasgow

The University’s Student Representative Council is running a series of events from March 8-11.

Events include panel discussions, a pub quiz on all things women, and a subcrawl - you get a drink at the nearest pub to each stop and hear a bit about an inspirational woman from Scotland.

The SRC will be fundraising throughout the week to support Rape Crisis Glasgow. This charity supports women and girls who have been raped, sexually assaulted, or sexually abused at some point in their life.

Find out more on the University of Glasgow site.

The Wee Retreat

The Wee Retreat - a meditation and wellbeing centre on Myrtle Park - is hosting a special event for International Women’s Day.

It will explore poems written by women past and present, while the organisers will be sharing stories about women.

For more information check out the The Wee Retreat site.

Royal Glasgow Institute of the Fine Arts

The art establishment on Douglas Street will be exhibiting an array of work by artists for International Women’s Day.

The institute say the exhibition will be ‘intergenerational and intersectional in nature’, featuring seven artists.

It will be running between March 8-26.