Wishaw couple competing to win dream wedding at beautiful Glasgow venue

A Wishaw couple are trying to raise as much money as possible for charity, to be in with a chance of winning their dream wedding at a Glasgow venue.

Natalie Fleming and her partner Sean, who live in Wishaw, have been shortlisted in a competition to win their dream wedding

They are competing against three other couples to raise the most money for their respective charities, and whoever raises the most by March 11 will win a wedding at Citation Glasgow. The competition is hosted by Go Radio.

Natalie (29) and Sean (30) have been together for 14 years and engaged for five of those. They are fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the charity that supports the UK’s 110,00 people living with muscle-wasting conditions.

‘Whirlwind’

Natalie said: “We were actually going to go and book our wedding last weekend but then we got the call to say we’d been shortlisted for the competition. It’s all been a bit of a whirlwind.

“We chose Muscular Dystrophy UK as our chosen charity because two of my cousins have lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy for almost 30 years. I have grown up watching them deteriorate, it’s so sad.

This is a great opportunity for us to raise money and awareness about muscle-wasting conditions. Our goal is to raise as much as we can, regardless of winning or losing the competition.”

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare genetic condition that primarily affects males, but, in rare cases, can also affect females. Duchenne causes the muscles in the body to become weak and damaged over time, and is eventually fatal.

“One of my cousins – who is now 31 – started displaying symptoms when he was 3 years old; he struggled to walk and run like the rest of us, and he would fall down a lot. He got tested and his diagnosis was confirmed as Duchenne. He uses an electric wheelchair now but was able to walk until about five years ago.

“His younger brother, who is now 29, also lives with Duchenne, and has used a wheelchair for the past 10 years. They are really grateful we’ve chosen to fundraise for Muscular Dystrophy UK. Charities like this have had a massive impact and helped to better their lives by, for example, providing extra facilities like headrests for their wheelchairs, things that the government couldn’t help with. Their quality of life has been improved thanks to the charity’s support.”

How have they been raising money?

The couple have been hosting raffles and bake sales at their workplaces, and have raised almost £2000 so far. A brave group of Natalie’s colleagues will be doing a sponsored cold-water swim at South Queensferry this weekend to raise money for the cause too.

Natalie has been keeping an eye on the competition. “I think there’s one couple that’s ahead of us at the moment but not by too much, and we’ve still got another 10 days to go,” she said.

Natalie entered the Go Radio competition on a Facebook advert a few weeks ago and then forgot all about it. “When they called me last week to tell me I was shortlisted I was over the moon.”

Julia Smith, senior manager, regional development, at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “What an incredible competition and way to raise essential funds and awareness for our charity. We wish Natalie and Sean the best of luck with it and hope that they get to win their dream big day.”