James Blunt 2022 tour: dates, how to get tickets for SEC show, and Covid requirements

The 47-year-old British singer songwriter announced a huge tour in 2022 to celebrate his greatest hits.

Blunt gained international fame for mainstream songs like ‘You’re Beautiful’, and ‘Goodbye My Lover’.

His latest tour will celebrate his 17-year long career that has amassed over 23 million album sales worldwide.

Since releasing his debut album ‘Back to Bedlam’ in 2004, which was recently named one of the best selling albums of the decade, he has received two Brit Awards, and two Ivor Novello Awards, as well as five Grammy Award Nominations.

James reflected on his career in a statement announcing the tour and his upcoming album: “Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits. I wanted to call it “Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard)”, but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called “The Stars Beneath My Feet”.

“If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album – this is that album. It’s 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs.”

“To celebrate its release, I’ll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can’t wait to see you then.”

Blunt has also gained a reputation for taking the twitter world by storm with his witty replies to insults, and current events. He most recently commented on Spotify’s decision to let go Neil Young’s music in favour of keeping controversial Joe Rogan podcast:

When is James Blunt playing Glasgow?

Blunt will be playing the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow on February 12, 2022.

How much are the tickets?

Ticket prices are starting from £39.50. They are capped at 6 tickets per person when ordering.

What Covid restrictions are in place?

Proof of Vaccination, exemption or a recorded negative test result is not required to gain entry to the event.

However, ahead of attending, SEC is urging all visitors to take a rapid lateral flow test.