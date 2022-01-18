The biggest events happening across the night skies in 2022

While there is lots happening here on Earth, there are so many beautiful things happening above us.

Searching the night sky has been a treasured hobby for thousands of years, enthusiasts travel around the world taking pictures of stunning meteor showers or the northern lights.

However, you really don’t have to travel far to get a look at the spectacular events happening above us.

People in the UK will have a front row seat to many incredible showers, and super moons in 2022.

Stargazing enthusiasts can rejoice, as we have rounded up all the events happening across the UK night sky throughout the entirety of 2022.

What is a Meteor Shower?

Meteor showers occur when the earth encounters a number of meteors at once. These are specific clouds of debris that originate from particular.

According to the Royal Museum Greenwich website, each shower has a place where the debris cloud comes from, this is called a progenitor Comet.

When is the best time to see a Meteor Shower in the UK throughout 2022?

Each of these meteor showers will include the Date of Maximum which is when each of the showers peaks in activity, and the normal limits indicate when the shower will be visible.

Lyrids

Date of Maximum: 3-4 January

Normal Limits: 28 December - 12 January

Eta Aquariids

Date of Maximum: 6 May

Normal Limits: 19 April - 28 May

Delta Aquariids

Date of Maximum: 30 July

Normal Limits: 12 July - 23 August

Alpha Capricornids

Date of Maximum: 30 July

Normal Limits: 3 July - 15 Aug

Perseids

Date of Maximum: 12-13 August

Normal Limits: 17 July-24 August

Draconids

Date of Maximum: 8-9 October

Normal Limits: 6-1 October

Orionids

Date of Maximum: 21-22 October

Normal Limits: 2 October - 2 October - 7 November

Taurids

Southern

Date of Maximum: 10-11 October

Normal Limits: 10 September - 20 November

Northern

Date of Maximum: 12-13 November

Normal Limits: 20 October -10 December

Leonids

Date of Maximum: 17-18 November

Normal Limits: 6-30 November

Geminids

Date of Maximum: 14-15 December

Normal Limits: 4-20 December

Ursids

Date of Maximum: 22-23 December

Normal Limits: 17-26 December

What is a Supermoon?

According to the NASA website, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full.

Stargazing enthusiasts in the UK will be able to see a Supermoon in the UK on June 14 and July 13.

Full Moon Calendar 2022

Wolf Moon - 17 January 11:48pm

Snow Moon - 16 February 4:56pm

Worm Moon - 18 March 7:18am

Pink Moon - 16 April 7:55pm

Flower Moon - 16 May 0:15am

Strawberry Moon - 14 June 12:51pm

Buck Moon - 13 July 7:38pm

Sturgeon Moon - 12 August 2:36am

Corn/Harvest Moon - 10 September 10:59am

Hunter’s Moon - 9 October 9:55pm

Beaver Moon - 8 November 11:02am

Cold Moon - 8 December 4:08am

Solar eclipses in the UK in 2022