While there is lots happening here on Earth, there are so many beautiful things happening above us.
Searching the night sky has been a treasured hobby for thousands of years, enthusiasts travel around the world taking pictures of stunning meteor showers or the northern lights.
However, you really don’t have to travel far to get a look at the spectacular events happening above us.
People in the UK will have a front row seat to many incredible showers, and super moons in 2022.
Stargazing enthusiasts can rejoice, as we have rounded up all the events happening across the UK night sky throughout the entirety of 2022.
What is a Meteor Shower?
Meteor showers occur when the earth encounters a number of meteors at once. These are specific clouds of debris that originate from particular.
According to the Royal Museum Greenwich website, each shower has a place where the debris cloud comes from, this is called a progenitor Comet.
When is the best time to see a Meteor Shower in the UK throughout 2022?
Each of these meteor showers will include the Date of Maximum which is when each of the showers peaks in activity, and the normal limits indicate when the shower will be visible.
Lyrids
Date of Maximum: 3-4 January
Normal Limits: 28 December - 12 January
Eta Aquariids
Date of Maximum: 6 May
Normal Limits: 19 April - 28 May
Delta Aquariids
Date of Maximum: 30 July
Normal Limits: 12 July - 23 August
Alpha Capricornids
Date of Maximum: 30 July
Normal Limits: 3 July - 15 Aug
Perseids
Date of Maximum: 12-13 August
Normal Limits: 17 July-24 August
Draconids
Date of Maximum: 8-9 October
Normal Limits: 6-1 October
Orionids
Date of Maximum: 21-22 October
Normal Limits: 2 October - 2 October - 7 November
Taurids
Southern
Date of Maximum: 10-11 October
Normal Limits: 10 September - 20 November
Northern
Date of Maximum: 12-13 November
Normal Limits: 20 October -10 December
Leonids
Date of Maximum: 17-18 November
Normal Limits: 6-30 November
Geminids
Date of Maximum: 14-15 December
Normal Limits: 4-20 December
Ursids
Date of Maximum: 22-23 December
Normal Limits: 17-26 December
What is a Supermoon?
According to the NASA website, a supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time it is full.
Stargazing enthusiasts in the UK will be able to see a Supermoon in the UK on June 14 and July 13.
Full Moon Calendar 2022
Wolf Moon - 17 January 11:48pm
Snow Moon - 16 February 4:56pm
Worm Moon - 18 March 7:18am
Pink Moon - 16 April 7:55pm
Flower Moon - 16 May 0:15am
Strawberry Moon - 14 June 12:51pm
Buck Moon - 13 July 7:38pm
Sturgeon Moon - 12 August 2:36am
Corn/Harvest Moon - 10 September 10:59am
Hunter’s Moon - 9 October 9:55pm
Beaver Moon - 8 November 11:02am
Cold Moon - 8 December 4:08am
Solar eclipses in the UK in 2022
There will be a partial Solar Eclipse on 25 October 2022