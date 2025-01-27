Jane McCarry to perform at several venues around North Lanarkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jane McCarry - better known to some as Isa per her role in Still Game - will play several venues around North Lanarkshire

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane McCarry is set to put on several new shows this year around Scotland.

Her brand new 2025 tour around Scotland sees comedy actor Jane McCarry play over 20 dates in 20 different locations across the country early this year. Here in Scotland Jane McCarry is best remembered for her role as Isa in Still Game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedy show will ‘offer an exclusive opportunity to explore in depth into the life of Isa Drennan.’

McCarry has been working as actor for over 20 years now, this tour sees Jane McCarry delve deep into her history as an actor, sharing jokes and stories from her time on screen.

BBC

An entirely solo show, guests can expect ‘an unforgettable evening as she will reveal some of the behind the scenes insights that made her one of Scotland’s most loved TV personalities.’

Audience members will also have the opportunity to ask Jane their pressing questions about her life a Scottish comedy TV star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane will perform at the Websters Theatre in Glasgow on Friday, April 18. North Lanarkshire dates include Cumbernauld (Saturday, April 5), and Motherwell (Saturday, April 12),

VIP meet & greet tickets are also available, offering an exclusive opportunity to meet Jane in person, along with a signed poster.