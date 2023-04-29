Glasgow OVO Hydro has confirmed Kevin Hart is a phone-free show, meaning you will have to print tickets & bring a payment card.

Comedian Kevin Hart is set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena tonight as he brings his side-splitting Reality Check tour to Scotland’s second city. The Emmy and Grammy-award nominated stand-up comedian announced he would bring his tour to the UK in December last year.

Kevin Hart’s show in Glasgow will be the finale of the UK leg of his tour. The last time he visited the city was back in 2018 for his smash hit Irresponsible Tour.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro Arena has released specific information about Kevin Hart’s show tonight including door times and the phone policy. We’ve also had a look at last minute tickets for the show.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Kevin Hart at Glasgow OVO Hydro arena - door opening times

As stated on the OVO Hydro website , doors for Kevin Hart’s shows are set to open at 6.30pm. The evening of comedy is then set to kick off at 8pm.

The event is scheduled to finish at 10.10pm.

How to get last minute tickets for Kevin Hart at Glasgow OVO Hydro arena

Tickets to Kevin Hart’s Glasgow OVO Hydro show are still available to purchase from the Ticketmaster website . Prices currently range from £58.45 - £120.90.

Kevin Hart at London O2 Arena - phone policy

Like Hart’s other UK shows on his Reality Check tour, his two London shows will be a phone-free event. Therefore upon arrival, guests will be asked to lock away their phones.

Eventgoers will be offered their own Yondr pouch in which their device can be stored securely, meaning they will not be able to be used during the event. Both phones and smart watches will need to be placed in the Yondr pouches.

Individual pouches will then remain with event goers during the show. Guests will be able to access their phones if they really need to but will have to head to a designated Yondr zone to do so. At the end of the event, phones will be unlocked and free from the Yondr pouches.

Additionally, it should be noted that mobile payments aren’t allowed in the venue so fans are urged to bring a physical payment card. You will also have to print your tickets before attending.

Kevin Hart Reality Check UK tour dates

April 24 — Utilita Arena Birmingham

April 25 — AO Arena, Manchester

April 27 — The O2, London

April 28 — The O2, London

April 29 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow