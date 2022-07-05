Kula Shaker will be playing Glasgow tonight.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from the last minute cancellation of Guns N’ Roses, music lovers will be searching for other events to attend tonight.

Disappointed fans are in luck as popular 90’s band Kula Shaker are also playing a live show in Glasgow tonight.

The Kula Shaker tour comes after the release of their sixth album 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs which launched just last month.

So, can you still get tickets for Kula Shaker tonight?

Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming show.

When are Kula Shaker playing Glasgow?

Kula Shaker are scheduled to play The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow on Tuesday 5 July 2022.

Doors are expected to open at 7pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster .

At the time of publishing ticket prices started from £27.50. This price does not include any additional handling and delivery fees.

Where else in the UK have they played?

The band have three shows coming up across the UK. Fans can catch a show at the following locations and dates:

05 July - The Old Fruitmarket, Glasgow

06 July - Albert Hall, Manchester

08 July - Alexandra Palace Theatre, London

What will the setlist be?

Information surrounding the setlist is limited, though fans will no doubt hear some of their most popular hits such as Hush, Hey Dude and Tattva.

As well as the fan favourite hits, the band will no doubt play songs from their brand new album which was released in June 2022.

Setlist.fm have listed Kula Shaker’s setlist for their last show in Glasgow that might give fans an idea of what to expect at the show.

This setlist was taken from their 20th anniversary show at O2 ABC in Glasgow which was played on 18 December 2016:

Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Let Love B

Hey Dude

Knight on the Town

Temple of Everlasting Light

Smart Dogs

Magic Theatre

Into the Deep

Under the Hammer

Shower Your Love

Gokula

Sleeping Jiva

Narayana/Tattva

Grateful When You’re Dead

303

Start All Over

Hollow Man

Hollow Man (Part II)

Hush

Encore:

33 Crows

Infinite Sun

Great Hosannah

Govinda

Who are Kula Shaker?

Kula Shaker are an English psychedelic rock band.

The band is led by frontman Crispian Mills and consists of Alonza Bevan, Paul Winterhart, and Harry Broadbent.

The band released their debut album K in 1996. The album received commercial and critical success and reached No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart.

The band enjoyed commercial success in the UK between 1996 and 1999, notching up a number of Top 10 hits on the UK Singles Chart, including Tattva, Hey Dude, Govinda, Hush, and Sound of Drums.

Throughout their off and on career as a band, Kula Shaker has released six albums which are: K (1996), School of Braja (2004),Strangerfolk (2007), Pilgrims Progress (2010), K 2.0 (2016), and most recently 1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs (2022).