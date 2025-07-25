Over 60 last minute ideas to finish the school holidays with in Glasgow - from arts and crafts to spooky walks
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- It’s only a short while before the kids go back to school for the 2025/2026 school year.
- But until August 14 rolls around on the calendar, there’s still over a fortnight of activities you might have to plan for.
- Luckily, we’ve brought together over 60 events throughout the remainder of the school holidays to tide the little ones over - and a few beyond the new school term.
It’s the final fortnight of the school holidays in Glasgow, with the 2025/2026 term set to start on August 14, 2025 – but alas, that means you still have over 14 days' worth of activities to plan for, and by this stage, you might be running barren in the ideas-well.
So instead of having to look around and figure out what to do alongside grabbing all the essential 'Back to School' paraphernalia before the start of the new school year, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to take a look across the city (and some outskirts) to aid you with the remaining few holi-days. Pun intended.
From spooky walks in graveyards, to arts and crafts in the many creative hubs the city has to offer, we’ve pulled over 60 events to cater to all ages throughout the remainder of the summer holidays in Glasgow; and a few to tide you over across the early half-terms to boot.
Many of the events are free or have a small cost; either to cover arts and supplies, or in the case of theme parks, covering the cost of having them run altogether. Here is our pick of the top events taking place in Glasgow throughout the remainder of the school holidays in 2025.
Last minute ideas in Glasgow before the 2025 school holidays finish
July 2025
- July 25 and 26: The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition - Theatre Royal Glasgow, Glasgow City Centre
- July 26: The Bridge Family Festival Day - Platform Glasgow, Glasgow East End
- July 27: Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust Family and Community Day - Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust, Glasgow East End
- July 28: Ministry of Science LIVE - Science Saved The World - Kings Theatre Glasgow, Glasgow City Centre
- July 28 - August 1: P.O.P Summer Arts Rammy - The Pearce Institute, Glasgow South Side
- July 28 - August 1: The Pure Amazing Wiz of Oz - Oran Mor, Glasgow West End
- July 29 - July 30: Drama & Sports Summer Camp - Destiny Church Glasgow, Glasgow South Side
- July 29 - July 30: Family Workshop: Circus Crafts - Kelvin Hall, Glasgow West End
- July 30: Autism Friendly Family Workshop: Circus Crafts - Kelvin Hall, Glasgow West End
- July 30 - August 3: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Kings Theatre Glasgow, Glasgow City Centre
- Selected dates until July 29: Summer Holiday Family Activity: The Glasgow Style for Kids - Make a Stained Glass Window Hanger - Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow City Centre
- Until July 31: Science and Nature Crafts - Make Do & Grow, Glasgow South Side
- Until July 31: Make Do & Grow, Glasgow South Side - Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow City Centre
August 2025 (Until August 15th - Summer Holiday Focus)
- August 1 - August 10: Govanhill International Festival and Carnival - Glasgow South Side
- August 1 - August 3: Paw Patrol Live! - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow City Centre
- August 1 - August 10: Shawlands Pier - Langside Hall, Glasgow South Side
- August 2: Family Baking Session: Create a Cranachan with Jaz Spears - Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow City Centre
- August 2: Sequential Scotland - DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Glasgow Central, Glasgow City Centre
- August 2: Time Travel Day: Medieval and Renaissance Glasgow - Provan Hall, Glasgow East End
- August 3: Little Ravers Glasgow - Saint Lukes and the Winged Ox, Glasgow East End
- August 5: Go Batty in Bearsden - Mugdock Park, Bearsden
- August 5: Meet The Bees - Skypark Glasgow, Glasgow West End
- August 6: Silent Disco Magic - Kelvin Hall, Glasgow West End
- August 7 - August 8: Ultimate Frisbee Youth Camp - 4 Nations Ultimate - Hillhead Sports Club, Glasgow West End
- August 9: Glasgow Indie Games Festival - Barras Art And Design Centre, Glasgow East End
- August 10: Girlypop Live - SWG3 Glasgow, Glasgow West End
- August 10: Jewellery Making Class - Charm Bracelets - Creative Bloc Glasgow, Glasgow West End
- August 11 - August 12: Theatre School of Scotland: Wicked - The Untold Story 2 Day Camp - Theatre School Of Scotland, Glasgow City Centre
- August 12: Go Batty in Milngavie - Milngavie Community Library & Education Centre, Glasgow West End
- August 15: Cirque: The Greatest Show - Reimagined - Kings Theatre Glasgow, Glasgow City Centre
- August 15 - August 17: Kirkintilloch Big Weekend - Kirkintilloch
- Until August 2: Bard in the Botanics - Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Glasgow West End
- Until August 7: Fun Time Carnivals: St Enoch Square - St. Enoch Centre, Glasgow City Centre
- Until August 7: Burrell’s Treasures - The Burrell Collection, Glasgow South Side
- Until August 7: Kids Summer Cycling Programme - Women On Wheels, Glasgow South Side
- Selected dates until August 7: Behind the Scenes - Family Friendly Tours - Glasgow Museums Resource Centre, Glasgow South Side
- Selected dates until August 7: Land, Sea and Air Themed Crafts - Riverside Museum, Glasgow West End
- Until August 8: Clyde Cruising Club Dinghy Sailing Summer School - Milngavie
- Until August 8: Family Workshop - Character Explorers - Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery, Glasgow West End
- Selected dates until August 8: Summer Holiday Roller Discos - RollerStop Roller Rink, Glasgow South Side
- Until August 9: Hame’ll Dae Me - Kelvin Hall, Glasgow West End
- Selected dates until August 10: Lights, Camera, Summer! - Glasgow Fort, Glasgow East End
- Selected dates until August 12: Summer Pottery Club - Creative Bloc Glasgow, Glasgow West End
- Selected date until August 6: Kids Boardgame Club - R CADE, Glasgow City Centre
- Until August 6: St Mungo Museum - Nature Inspired Activities - St Mungo Museum of Religious Life & Art, Glasgow City Centre
Running Throughout the First School Terms in Glasgow
- Until August 24: Flamingo Beach at Silverburn - Silverburn, Glasgow South Side
- Selected dates until August 27: Ramshorn Graveyard Tour - Ramshorn Graveyard, Glasgow City Centre
- Until August 31: Loch Lomond Faerie Trail - Loch Lomond Faerie Trail, Luss
- Selected dates until August 31: All Ages Retro Gaming Sessions At R-CADE - R CADE, Glasgow City Centre
- Selected dates between July 30 - October 29: LUSH Glasgow City Parent & Child Coffee Morning - Lush Cosmetics Glasgow City, Glasgow City Centre
- Until October 18: Pollok Fold Events - Pollok Country Park, Glasgow South Side
- Until October 26: Tutankhamun: The Immersive Exhibition - SEC Centre, Glasgow West End
- Until December 13: Little Look Club - Hunterian Museum and Art Gallery, Glasgow West End
- Selected dates until December 20: Discover - Make And Create, Handle And Discuss Objects - Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, Glasgow West End
- Selected dates until December 20: Saturday Art Club - Gallery of Modern Art, Glasgow City Centre
- Selected dates until December 21: TrySkating: Indoor Skating - ARC: Health and Fitness, Glasgow City Centre
- Selected dates until December 21: Journey - Sharmanka Kinetic Theatre, Glasgow City Centre
- Selected dates until December 27: Lego Club - Top Hat & Bishop, Glasgow City Centre
- Selected dates until December 28: Discover! Weekend Sessions - The Burrell Collection, Glasgow South Side
- Selected dates until December 28: Springburn Junior Parkrun - Springburn Park, Glasgow North
- Until December 31: Curious About Glasgow - Quirky Heritage Walks for the Curious! - Glasgow Central Station, Glasgow City Centre
- Until December 31: Family Climbing Tasters - The Climbing Academy Glasgow: The Prop Store, Glasgow North
- Until December 31: Seaforce Powerboats - Boat Trips On The Clyde - Riverside Museum, Glasgow West End
Have you a school holiday event that we should add to this list? Drop an email to the writer in question to be included in our list or for future school holiday lists over the 2025/2026 half terms.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.