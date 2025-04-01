Why is Loose Women not on TV today? ITV schedule change and Loose Men panel
- Loose Men is returning to ITV for a special episode.
- It is a spin-off of the long-running daytime TV show Loose Women.
- ITV has confirmed the line-up and start time.
Loose Men is returning to TV this afternoon for a one-off special. ITV has confirmed the line-up and a brief description of what to expect.
First debuting back in 2020, it is a spin-off of the long-running daytime television favourite Loose Women. Over the years it has returned sporadically and it is back yet again in 2025.
Despite the date it is not an April Fools and a full line-up for the special episode has been confirmed. Here’s all you need to know:
Why is Loose Women not on ITV today?
The usual daytime TV favourite has been replaced by its spin-off Loose Men today (April 1). It will be back on ITV tomorrow (April 2) in its usual early afternoon slot.
Who is on the Loose Men panel?
The spin-off made its debut back in November 2020 to coincide with International Men’s Day and featured guests including Marvin Humes, Iain Stirling, Ronan Keating and Roman Kemp. It has returned sporadically over the years including today (April 1).
The panel for Loose Men this afternoon is, according to Radio Times, as follows: Craig Doyle, Jeff Brazier, Iain Stirling and Jordan Banjo.
ITV audiences will recognise Ian Stirling from his iconic role as the narrator for Love Island/ Love Island: All Stars. While Jordan Banjo was part of the Diversity dance troupe who won Britain’s Got Talent back in 2009.
Craig Doyle has also been a familiar face on This Morning in recent years, occasionally serving as a relief presenter - you may also recognise him from TNT Sports. Jeff Brazier has regularly appeared on TV shows such as Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Masterchef and more over the years.
What to expect from Loose Men today?
The preview for the special episode, via Radio Times, reads: “An all-male panel of Craig Doyle, Jeff Brazier, Iain Stirling and Jordan Banjo talk through issues of interest from a masculine perspective - with plenty of laughs along the way.”
What time is Loose Men on TV?
The Loose Women spin-off will be taking over the long-running daytime TV favourite’s usual slot. It is scheduled to start at 12.30pm today and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.
Loose Men will run for around an hour and will finish at approximately 1.30pm. This includes adverts.
