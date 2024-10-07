Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lottery Winners kick off 2025 with a series of UK tour dates celebrating their new album, Koko

Lottery Winners have announced a series of UK shows to commence in February 2025.

The first show comes on the eve of the release of the band’s brand new album, Koko, on February 21 2025.

Here’s where you can catch the band performing ahead of their support slots and festival appearances in the new year.

With their 2024 ending with a three-night stint in Manchester, indie act Lottery Winners have decided not to rest up in the new year with a series of tour dates in early 2025.

With the group set to release their new album, Koko, on February 21 2025 it would seem fitting then that the band head on the promotional trail with performances scheduled to take place in Bristol, Birmingham, Bournemouth, London, Leeds, Liverpool and Glasgow in whirlwind succession.

Indie act Lottery Winners are set for a quick tour of the United Kingdom in early 2025 before supporting Jamie Webster and Blossoms on their respective tours. | Provided

Those dates follow their shows taking place at Manchester’s Academy on December 27, 28 and 29 2024 before the group undertake tour dates in Australia, Europe and the UK once again as the support for Jamie Webster and Blossoms.

It’s set to be a busy 2025 already for the group, who were confirmed to be part of the line-up announced so far for the Isle of Wight Festival, with the group no doubt one of the more likely acts to appear across the wave of UK music festivals taking place next year.

But enough speculating about what festival’s they could also play; here’s where Lottery Winners are touring in early 2025 and when you can get tickets to their shows.

Where are Lottery Winners playing during their 2025 UK tour?

After their three nights in Manchester to end 2024 with, Lottery Winners hit the road again on the following dates and the following locations.

When can I get tickets to see Lottery Winners during their 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

With the majority of the shows taking place in O2 venues, presale access will be available firstly to those who have O2 Priority alongside those with artist presale access from October 9 2024.

General ticket sales:

Tickets will then be available for everyone else from October 11 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster UK.

What have Lottery Winners been performing live recently?

Though we must insist that fans be prepared that, given the tour is to promote their new album, a lot of the setlist may consist of newer material, the band are still set to perform some of their classics.

At their performance at Tivoli, Buckley, Wales on August 30 2024, Lottery Winners performed the following set (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Worry

21

Letter to Myself

Favourite Flavour

You're Not Alone

The Meaning of Life

Sertraline

Much Better

Start Again

Burning House

Will you be going to see Lottery Winners during their early 2025 UK tour or are you planning to see them when they support acts such as Blossoms in the new year? Let us know your thoughts on the recent tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.