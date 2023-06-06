The Islander’s are already making progress with Glasgow’s own Ella Thomas coupling up with Tyrique

Love Island 2023 is officially underway, and a new cast of islander’s have entered the villa including Glasgow’s Ella Thomas. Thomas was coupled up with Tyrique on night one, but the addition of new bombshell Zachariah left the episode on a cliffhanger and their relationship up in the air.

Tonight’s episode picked up where the first episode left off, as the women were asked to step forward if they weren’t happy with their couple. Ella did not step forward, and chose to stay coupled up with Tyrique.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the night went on, the couple went from strength to strength with Tyrique branding the 23-year old his ‘favourite’ of the women in the villa. The couple seemed to continue to hit it off and Tyrique even gave her a kiss on the cheek before they went to sleep for their first night in the villa.

Most Popular

So, who is the woman who has stolen Tyrique’s heart? Here’s everything you need to know about the Glasgow born model.

Who is Love Island contestant Ella Thomas?

Thomas is an award-winning model from Glasgow, Scotland. She was named Female Model of the Year at the Scottish media awards in October 2022.

The model describes herself as “wifey material” and as someone who "knows what [she] wants" with a "good heart". The model added: “I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.

Ella Thomas Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ella Thomas does have Instagram and frequently posts pictures of her latest fits, and glamorous lifestyle. She has over 5,000 followers which is a number that will no doubt skyrocket as she enters the villa. Her Instagram handle is: @ ellathomas_

Love Island 2023 summer series start date

The show is scheduled to kick off its tenth series on Monday, June 5, at 9pm.

Model Ella Thomas is joining Love Island 2023 and has described herself as the "whole package". (Credit: ITV)

How to watch Love Island