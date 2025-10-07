MAFS UK is back with another episode - but what can you expect? 👀📺

Married at First Sight UK is back with another episode.

Two new singles will be heading down the aisle.

But what can you expect from the show this evening?

Married at First Sight UK is set to continue in just a matter of hours. The show will be sending two more singles down the aisle for a blind wedding.

E4’s much talked-about dating experiment is continuing with another season this autumn. Now in its third week, the cast is being expanded - following a pair of departures.

But what can you expect from the latest episode? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is MAFS UK on TV tonight?

There's two big changes coming to the usual Married at First Sight UK viewing schedule this week (w/c October 6) - make sure you know what they are so you don't miss an episode. Pictured is series 10 bride Sarah. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The show is continuing its schedule of airing five episodes a week - from Sundays to Thursdays. The latest will be broadcast today (October 7) and is due to start at 9pm once more.

It is scheduled to run for just over an hour this evening. MAFS UK will finish at 10.20pm and is followed by Naked Attraction.

What to expect from MAFS UK tonight?

E4 is expanding the cast of the Married at First Sight UK as it enters its third week. Starting last night, the show is adding six new brides and grooms to shake things up.

Another two singletons will be heading down the aisle for a blind wedding this evening. Meet all of the new cast here.

The preview for today’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Two more brave singles take a gamble on love at the altar, but will the new bride's high-speed approach prove too much for her laidback groom? Meanwhile, in-laws week continues.”

It sounds like there is plenty more drama on the horizon. Do you have a favourite couple yet?

